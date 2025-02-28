World

JD Vance Accuses Zelensky Of 'Being Disrespectful' During Heated Trump Meeting


Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office
Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated exchange on Friday as the latter sought security guarantees from the U.S. and said Russian President Vladimir Putin can't be trusted.

Vance lashed out at Zelensky claiming it was "disrespectful" for him to come to the Oval Office and make his case in front of the news media rather than in private, while Trump told the Ukrainian leader, "You're not really in a good position right now," adding that Zelensky was "gambling with World War III."

At one point, Mr. Trump said, "You either make a deal or we are out."

As The New York Times reported:

"The exchange in front of television cameras was one of the most dramatic moments ever to play out in public in the Oval Office and underscored the radical break between the United States and Ukraine since Mr. Trump took office"

Just minutes before the encounter in the oval office Zelensky met with a bipartisan group of senators in which they focused on topics including military assistance to Ukraine. "We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States," Zelensky said through a post on X. "We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia's full-scale aggression":

This is a developing story

Originally published on Latin Times

Ukraine

