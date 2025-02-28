JD Vance Accuses Zelensky Of 'Being Disrespectful' During Heated Trump Meeting

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated exchange on Friday as the latter sought security guarantees from the U.S. and said Russian President Vladimir Putin can't be trusted.

Vance lashed out at Zelensky claiming it was "disrespectful" for him to come to the Oval Office and make his case in front of the news media rather than in private, while Trump told the Ukrainian leader, "You're not really in a good position right now," adding that Zelensky was "gambling with World War III."

At one point, Mr. Trump said, "You either make a deal or we are out."

As The New York Times reported:

"The exchange in front of television cameras was one of the most dramatic moments ever to play out in public in the Oval Office and underscored the radical break between the United States and Ukraine since Mr. Trump took office"

Just minutes before the encounter in the oval office Zelensky met with a bipartisan group of senators in which they focused on topics including military assistance to Ukraine. "We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States," Zelensky said through a post on X. "We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia's full-scale aggression":

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.



Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just… pic.twitter.com/KJcosUpygc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

This is a developing story

Originally published on Latin Times