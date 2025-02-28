North Korean Soldiers' Documents Reveal Loyalty, Hardships In Russia-Ukraine War

The belongings of North Korean soldiers who were killed while fighting on the Russia-Ukraine front have provided rare insight into their thoughts on loyalty to their homeland and the challenges they faced in combat. Documents recovered from fallen soldiers included personal reflections, self-criticisms, and tactical notes, shedding light on their role in the ongoing conflict.

According to a report by the Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei), which obtained and analyzed the writings, the notes reveal internal struggles and ideological devotion among the North Korean troops.

One entry contained a self-criticism that read, "I betrayed the love and grace of the party." The soldier behind this statement was identified as Jeong Gyeong-heon, who was found dead in Russia's Kursk region, an area bordering Ukraine, as reported by South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz.

Other notes provided insight into combat strategies employed by North Korean forces. One entry advised, "When a drone is spotted, work in groups of three: one person guides while the other two shoot."

Accompanying this instruction were hand-drawn illustrations depicting the necessary tactical maneuvers. The inclusion of such guidelines suggests an adaptation to modern warfare, though analysts believe North Korean troops are facing real combat for the first time since the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Additionally, among the personal effects of the fallen soldiers were notebooks labeled in Russian as 'military service certificate.'

These documents reportedly contained falsified details about the soldiers' birthplaces and occupations, likely an effort to obscure North Korea's direct involvement in the conflict.

North Korea's participation in the war, while not officially acknowledged, has been the subject of increasing scrutiny. Experts suggest that Pyongyang's involvement stems from its close military and economic ties with Moscow, which have strengthened in the wake of Western sanctions against both nations. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has previously expressed support for Russia, and intelligence reports indicate that Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with artillery shells and other military assistance.

The presence of North Korean troops on the front lines marks a significant development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.