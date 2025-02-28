World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Sends Warning To 'Enemies' With Cruise Missiles Launch

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Jan. 24, 2024. North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Jan. 24, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea conducted test launches of strategic cruise missiles in what it described as a demonstration of its counterattack capabilities aimed at sending a clear warning to its adversaries, state media reported on Friday.

The missile drills, which took place in the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, were personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff later confirmed that it had detected and tracked the missile launches, providing further verification of Pyongyang's latest military activities.

The KCNA reported that the drills were intended as a warning to "enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment." The state news agency also emphasized that the tests were designed to showcase the "readiness of its various nuke operation means," underscoring North Korea's commitment to maintaining and demonstrating its nuclear deterrence capabilities.

According to KCNA, the missiles flew for a total of 130 minutes, covering a trajectory of 986 miles, before accurately striking their designated targets.

Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the results of the missile tests, stating that conducting such drills is a "responsible exercise of the DPRK's war deterrence to continuously test the reliability and operation of the components of its nuclear deterrence and demonstrate their might."

His remarks, as reported by the state-controlled media, reflect North Korea's strategic focus on bolstering its nuclear capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

This marks the fourth instance of North Korean missile launches in 2024 and the second since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in January.

Trump, who previously engaged in high-profile diplomacy with Kim Jong Un during his first administration, has expressed a willingness to renew diplomatic efforts with the North Korean leader in his second term.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in January, Trump acknowledged his past interactions with Kim, stating, "I got along with him." He further characterized the North Korean leader by saying, "He is not a religious zealot. He happens to be a smart guy."

The latest missile tests come amid continued international scrutiny of North Korea's weapons programs, with the United States and its allies closely monitoring Pyongyang's military developments. Observers note that North Korea's recent missile activities may serve as a strategic maneuver to assert its military strength and gain leverage in future negotiations with Washington and Seoul.

While North Korea has justified its missile tests as defensive in nature, the international community remains wary of its growing arsenal of nuclear-capable weapons, particularly in light of stalled diplomatic efforts to curb Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

