Russian forces have encountered significant resistance near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, facing setbacks in their attempts to advance, according to Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces.

Speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Feb. 27, Trehubov highlighted the challenges Russian troops are experiencing on the battlefield.

The town of Pokrovsk has emerged as one of the most fiercely contested areas along the front line. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously stated that around 7,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the vicinity of Pokrovsk in January alone, underscoring the high intensity of the ongoing clashes in the region.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 33 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past 24 hours. Despite repeated assaults, Russian attempts to gain a foothold in the area have largely failed.

According to Trehubov, Russia's efforts to push forward from the south and encircle Pokrovsk from the west have not been successful. He noted that the prolonged combat is taking a toll on Russian troops deployed in the region.

"I am not saying that Ukrainian forces caught some second, third, or 100th and 500th breath... But Russian troops have indeed begun to show some physical, moral, and material exhaustion," Trehubov said, indicating that the intensity of the fighting has worn down enemy forces.

However, HNGN cannot independently verify the claims.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Trehubov attributed Ukraine's defensive success to its effective use of drone units, which have worked in coordination with infantry forces to create strong defensive positions. He emphasized that Ukrainian drone operations have significantly improved the situation, allowing defenders to hold their ground against persistent Russian offensives.

Additionally, the spokesperson suggested that Russian soldiers' motivation to fight in the Pokrovsk sector may have diminished following the commencement of U.S.-Russian negotiations. While the exact impact of these talks on battlefield morale remains unclear, Trehubov noted that Ukrainian forces have observed a decline in Russian troops' willingness to engage in combat.

In a notable development, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade announced a day earlier that Ukrainian forces had regained control of the village of Kotlyne, located near Pokrovsk. The strategic significance of Kotlyne lies in its connection to Pokrovsk via the T 0406 highway, a crucial route that also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As the battle for control of Pokrovsk continues, Ukrainian forces remain steadfast in their efforts to defend the town against relentless Russian attacks.