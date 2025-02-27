MAGA Supporters Turn On Trump Admin For 'Poorly Handled' Epstein File Release

U.S. Politics

MAGA supporters are growing impatient amid promises of transparency from the Trump administration that continues to delay releasing the long-awaited Epstein files. Latin Times

The long-awaited release of Jeffrey Epstein's FBI files has sparked outrage among MAGA supporters, with many accusing the Trump administration of mishandling the process and failing to deliver true transparency.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel promised a full disclosure of Epstein-related documents, the administration instead provided a limited release, reportedly consisting of Epstein's contact lists and flight logs. Rather than making the files publicly accessible, the documents were handed to select social media influencers, fueling skepticism and frustration among supporters who demanded full transparency.

Critics flooded social media, with one user calling the move a "ridiculous spectacle," while others accused the administration of "carrying water" instead of exposing powerful figures tied to Epstein.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna added to the backlash, revealing that neither she nor the congressional task force had received or reviewed the documents prior to their release, calling the process a "complete disappointment."

Many Trump supporters, who had expected the Epstein files to expose major figures in government and beyond, expressed deep frustration. "We voted for better," one commenter wrote, while others questioned whether the FBI was still hiding crucial evidence. Some even accused the administration of deliberately burying the truth.

With growing distrust and mounting pressure, the Trump administration faces an uphill battle in regaining the confidence of its most loyal supporters.

