Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin

The Trump administration continuously requests Mexico do more to fight criminal organizations and their activities, especially drug-trafficking

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is reportedly "exasperated" with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over what she and her cabinet see as unrelenting demands from him and his administration.

The New York times detailed that the "honeymoon" phase between the two heads of state seems to be ending as a result, with Sheinbaum not seeing fruits from her willingness to accommodate to Trump.

The outlet recalled several instances in which Trump or his officials publicly demanded Mexico do more to address certain issues, including strengthening border security, delivering alleged cartel leaders to the U.S. to face justice there and do more to address money laundering through Mexican banks.

"At each step, Ms. Sheinbaum has grit her teeth and stressed that there was a red line Mr. Trump must not cross: infringing on Mexico's sovereignty, particularly with unilateral military action," the piece highlighted.

However, the Trump administration has refused to rule out such a possibility, and news broke in August that Trump had secretly directed the Pentagon to draw up potential military action against cartels.

Sheinbaum said last week that the Trump administration "offered more intervention in our country" but she rejected any possibility of it happening.

Speaking in her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the offer took place in the context of the negotiation of a binational security deal that will be discussed when Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits the country this week.

Sheinbaum claimed that she refused the offer because her administration will "never sign something that from our perspective violates our sovereignty or our territory." "Never. They might have the intent to do it, but we said no, not under that scheme," she added.

Despite her claims, Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole told Fox News last month that the decision to bomb Mexican cartels would ultimately lie with President Donald Trump.

However, the Mexican president soundly rejected the possibility again. "Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign nation, and no foreign government has the authority to violate our sovereignty," Sheinbaum said. "This is not like the past. Mexico is strong, because of our people and because of what we represent as a nation."

Sheinbaum also referenced a line from the Mexican national anthem, suggesting that the country would be ready to defend itself if the U.S. attempted a military operation.

"So no, it's not going to happen. And as I said, if there's any attempt, we have our national anthem — it says Mexico has a soldier in each of its sons," she said.

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
