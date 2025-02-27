Coco Jones Addresses Truth Behind Donovan Mitchell Dating Rumors

Coco Jones has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with NBA star Donovan Mitchell, confirming the buzz that has been circulating for months.

In a candid interview with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, the R&B singer shared her thoughts on dating and personal privacy.

Sharpe directly confronted Jones about the speculation linking her to Mitchell, particularly referencing the viral photo of the two holding hands at an Usher concert in Las Vegas last year. "You said it was nothing, but I think it's odd holding hands, going to an Usher concert," Sharpe remarked.

In response, Jones acknowledged the attention, saying, "I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere." However, she quickly redirected the conversation, focusing on her music. "I'm happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album."

When asked about her preference for privacy given her public status, Jones explained, "Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don't want to feel like I have to be somebody's secret. I don't want to make anybody feel like they're mine. For me, I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private."

She added, "I also feel like I give so much. I work so hard and I will always do my part on the business side, the 'Coco' side, the singing side, the acting side. So why do I have to also give y'all something that is sacred to me when I give so much on that side? I just feel like it has to be balanced otherwise it's not fair. What do I get for me?"

While many fans were thrilled to hear Jones address the rumors directly, others found the revelation unsurprising. One fan on X quipped, "What exactly is the rumor??? She sits courtside next to the bench damn near every one of his home games lmaooo," while another joked, "She be at all the GAMES. Hell, they probably married at this point."

Some fans have even speculated that they may find more clues in her upcoming music. "I'm a fan of hers, but I'm definitely going to listen to the album for any Cavs/Basketball/Donovan references. I'm nosey," one person tweeted.

In addition to her relationship news, Jones teased her forthcoming debut album, Why Not More, set for release on April 25. The singer has already shared a single, "Taste," and announced tour dates. Fans eager for new music can catch a glimpse of what's to come by listening to the single and watching her Club Shay Shay interview.