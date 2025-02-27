World

Andrew And Tristan Tate Leave Romania For Florida Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe

By
Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate addresses the media in the front of his home in Bucharest, August 4, 2023, after a Romanian court lifted a house arrest order on him and his brother who will now be placed under judicial control as they await trial on human trafficking charges. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left for Florida, according to their lawyer, Ioan Gliga. Speaking with CNN, Gliga confirmed that the brothers left Romania on a private jet Thursday morning.

Previously, the Tate brothers had been prohibited from leaving Romania due to an ongoing criminal investigation. The charges against them include accusations of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. Both men have denied all allegations.

However, Gliga stated that the brothers no longer face travel restrictions. "The Tate brothers still have judicial control, but they no longer have a travel ban... The prosecutor, at the request of the lawyers, modified the content of the obligations previously imposed," he told CNN.

The development follows recent diplomatic discussions. Romania's foreign minister confirmed last week that he had not faced pressure from U.S. officials to lift the restrictions on the Tate brothers, despite conversations with Donald Trump's envoy regarding the case.

Sources reported by The Financial Times suggested that U.S. officials had raised the matter of Andrew and Tristan Tate, both dual U.S. and British citizens, in a phone conversation with Romanian authorities.

The two brothers, former kickboxers, have become infamous for their controversial online presence, especially Andrew Tate, whose rhetoric on male dominance and female submission gained him a massive following on platforms like TikTok.

He was banned from nearly all social media platforms before Elon Musk, now an adviser to Trump, reinstated his X account after acquiring the platform.

The Tate brothers' legal troubles are not new. In December, a Romanian court dismissed the first criminal case against them, citing flaws in the indictment, preventing the trial from moving forward. In January, another Romanian court lifted a house arrest order against Andrew Tate, replacing it with a less stringent preventative measure.

Additionally, in October, a court ruled that the Tate brothers should regain possession of luxury cars worth approximately $4.43 million, which had been seized by prosecutors pending investigations.

