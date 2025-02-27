Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead In New Mexico Home; Cause Of Death Unknown

Gene Hackman, the iconic actor known for his roles in The French Connection, Hoosiers, and Unforgiven, died at the age of 95. Hackman, along with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news, with spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila stating there was no immediate indication of foul play. The couple's cause of death remains undetermined.

According to local authorities, deputies responded to a welfare check request at the couple's home around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition to Hackman and Arakawa, their dog was also found dead.

Born in San Bernardino, California, in 1930, Gene Hackman grew up in various locations before settling in Danville, Illinois. He developed a love for acting as a young boy, idolizing stars such as Errol Flynn and Jimmy Cagney. His tumultuous early life, which included a strained relationship with his father, shaped Hackman's sensitivity to human behavior, something he credited with influencing his acting career.

Hackman's breakthrough role came in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde, where he portrayed Buck Barrow. Though he was in his mid-thirties, it was this role that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Hackman went on to achieve greater recognition with a career-defining performance in The French Connection (1971), which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor as the tough New York cop Popeye Doyle. His career spanned decades, with notable roles in films like The Conversation (1974), Hoosiers (1986), Mississippi Burning (1989), and Unforgiven (1992).

In addition to playing compelling, often morally complex characters, Hackman displayed his range in roles like the villainous Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and the ruthless coach in Hoosiers. With over 80 films to his name, Hackman became known for both his serious roles and his ability to tackle lighter, comedic parts in films like The Birdcage (1996) and Antz (1998).

Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after starring in the comedy Welcome to Mooseport. He transitioned to writing, publishing novels and co-authoring historical fiction works. His final film appearance came in Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). Despite his retirement, Hackman remained active in other creative pursuits, including painting and narrating documentary films.