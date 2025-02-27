Entertainment

Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead In New Mexico Home; Cause Of Death Unknown

By
Tim Boyle/Newsmakers
Gene Hackman signs a copy of his new book "Perdido Star" at a Borders book store in Chicago April 28, 2000. Hackman was in Chicago to sign copies of his first novel with co-author, underwater archeologist Daniel Lenihan. Tim Boyle/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Gene Hackman, the iconic actor known for his roles in The French Connection, Hoosiers, and Unforgiven, died at the age of 95. Hackman, along with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news, with spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila stating there was no immediate indication of foul play. The couple's cause of death remains undetermined.

According to local authorities, deputies responded to a welfare check request at the couple's home around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition to Hackman and Arakawa, their dog was also found dead.

Born in San Bernardino, California, in 1930, Gene Hackman grew up in various locations before settling in Danville, Illinois. He developed a love for acting as a young boy, idolizing stars such as Errol Flynn and Jimmy Cagney. His tumultuous early life, which included a strained relationship with his father, shaped Hackman's sensitivity to human behavior, something he credited with influencing his acting career.

Hackman's breakthrough role came in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde, where he portrayed Buck Barrow. Though he was in his mid-thirties, it was this role that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Hackman went on to achieve greater recognition with a career-defining performance in The French Connection (1971), which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor as the tough New York cop Popeye Doyle. His career spanned decades, with notable roles in films like The Conversation (1974), Hoosiers (1986), Mississippi Burning (1989), and Unforgiven (1992).

In addition to playing compelling, often morally complex characters, Hackman displayed his range in roles like the villainous Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and the ruthless coach in Hoosiers. With over 80 films to his name, Hackman became known for both his serious roles and his ability to tackle lighter, comedic parts in films like The Birdcage (1996) and Antz (1998).

Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after starring in the comedy Welcome to Mooseport. He transitioned to writing, publishing novels and co-authoring historical fiction works. His final film appearance came in Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). Despite his retirement, Hackman remained active in other creative pursuits, including painting and narrating documentary films.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

USAID cuts
Elon Musk Admits 'Accidental' Cancelation Of USAID Ebola Prevention
Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Reeled In By Deep-Sea Fisherman
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting To A Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing The Skilled Labor Shortage In Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics