World

Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Reeled In By Deep-Sea Fisherman

By
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
GLENN NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

A deep-sea fisherman has stunned social media with his latest eerie catch—an unusual fish so bizarre in appearance that many have compared it to an extraterrestrial being.

The fish, featuring a large, bulbous body, tiny eyes, and a gaping mouth, looks like something from another world. Roman Fedortsov, a seasoned fisherman who operates primarily in Murmansk, Russia, caught the creature in the northern Pacific Ocean and shared footage of his remarkable find with his 600,000 Instagram followers.

Fedortsov later identified the fish as an Aptocyclus ventricosus, commonly known as the smooth lumpfish or smooth lumpsucker. This species of deep-sea ray-finned fish can grow up to 44 cm in length, according to the platform What's The Jam. However, Fedortsov's catch appears particularly swollen, likely due to the pressure change when it was brought to the surface, giving it an even more exaggerated and alien-like form.

A video of the strange deep-sea inhabitant quickly went viral, drawing 200,000 views and a flood of reactions from astonished users. "Yeah, aliens are real," one viewer declared. Another commented, "That is 100% an alien." A third observer remarked, "Looks like an alien head," while a fourth simply exclaimed, "What a horror."

Not all responses were in awe of the fish's strange appearance. One individual went so far as to suggest, "Kill it and burn it and don't ever catch one of those again!" while another joked, "Fished in Chernobyl?" Others made pop culture comparisons, likening the fish to creatures from Alien vs. Predator, X-Men, as well as film characters Megamind and Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter.

According to experts at iNaturalist, the smooth lumpfish was scientifically classified as Cyclopterus ventricosus in 1769 by German zoologist Peter Simon Pallas. The species originates from the Sea of Okhotsk's Tauyskaya Bay near Ol'skiy Island. The website describes the fish as having "brownish-gray coloration with dark spots dorsally and muddy gray ventrally." It also notes that smooth lumpfish lack scales, have soft dorsal and anal rays, and feature a modified pelvic fin that forms a suction-like disc used for clinging to surfaces.

Fedortsov is known for sharing deep-sea oddities from his fishing expeditions, but this latest find has once again captivated the internet, sparking debate over just how alien-like the ocean's depths can truly be.

Tags
Mysterious, Alien
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Reeled In By Deep-Sea Fisherman
Texas Teen Shoots Family Members After Taking 'a Bunch of
Texas Teen Shoots Family Members After Taking 'Bunch Of Edibles' And Calling 911 On Himself: Police
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics