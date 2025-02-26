Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

The statement follows an interview last week in which a North Korean soldier detained in Ukraine expressed his desire to go to South Korea, stating he was "about 80 percent sure" of his decision.

The soldier was one of two wounded North Korean troops captured by Ukrainian forces last month during combat in Russia's western Kursk border region. North Korea has reportedly deployed approximately 11,000 troops in support of Moscow's war against Kyiv.

"If their intention to defect is clear, we must, of course, accept them as South Korean nationals and take necessary steps in accordance with the constitutional provisions," Cho said during a parliamentary session in response to a question from Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party.

"However, their personal intentions appear to be the most important factor," he added, noting that the government has been working to confirm their stance through "various contacts" without disclosing further details.

"Since their decisions are not yet 100 percent certain, we believe it will gradually become clearer," Cho stated.

Following the soldier's interview, the foreign ministry reaffirmed that the government is prepared to provide protection and support if the North Korean soldiers formally express their desire to defect, in accordance with South Korea's legal framework, which considers all North Koreans as its own citizens.

Meanwhile, Cho also addressed South Korea's relationship with the United States under Donald Trump's administration, pledging to work closely with Washington in key strategic sectors such as shipbuilding and artificial intelligence to enhance economic cooperation between the two allies.