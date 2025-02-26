World

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

By
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice
AFP

The statement follows an interview last week in which a North Korean soldier detained in Ukraine expressed his desire to go to South Korea, stating he was "about 80 percent sure" of his decision.

The soldier was one of two wounded North Korean troops captured by Ukrainian forces last month during combat in Russia's western Kursk border region. North Korea has reportedly deployed approximately 11,000 troops in support of Moscow's war against Kyiv.

"If their intention to defect is clear, we must, of course, accept them as South Korean nationals and take necessary steps in accordance with the constitutional provisions," Cho said during a parliamentary session in response to a question from Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party.

"However, their personal intentions appear to be the most important factor," he added, noting that the government has been working to confirm their stance through "various contacts" without disclosing further details.

"Since their decisions are not yet 100 percent certain, we believe it will gradually become clearer," Cho stated.

Following the soldier's interview, the foreign ministry reaffirmed that the government is prepared to provide protection and support if the North Korean soldiers formally express their desire to defect, in accordance with South Korea's legal framework, which considers all North Koreans as its own citizens.

Meanwhile, Cho also addressed South Korea's relationship with the United States under Donald Trump's administration, pledging to work closely with Washington in key strategic sectors such as shipbuilding and artificial intelligence to enhance economic cooperation between the two allies.

Tags
North korea, South Korea, Russia, Ukraine
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event

Rare Marine Creature 'Dancing' Through Water Baffles Australian Locals

Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains
US President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard (R) was sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office, but an Associated Press reporter was barred from attending over the renaming issue of the Gulf of America
DOGE Dilemma: Tulsi Gabbard Defies Elon Musk's Job Justification Order On Federal Workers
Ukrainian soldiers told AFP they were nervous about Trump's bid for a swift peace.
Zelensky Wants Peace 'This Year' On Third Anniversary Of Russian Invasion
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics