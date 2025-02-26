At Least 6 Infants Die From Cold In Gaza Amid Shelter And Heating Shortages

In the early hours of Tuesday, tragedy struck the al-Shinbari family in the Gaza Strip when their two-month-old daughter, Sham, was found lifeless in their tent.

According to ABC News, Sham's father, Yusuf al-Shinbari, woke up just after midnight to find her cold to the touch and without a heartbeat, indicating the increasing number of deaths among newborns in the region due to the extreme cold.

A video filmed by local journalist Mohammed Fayq showed Sham's uncles cradling her body while a relative kissed the deceased infant before her burial.

This latest death adds to a growing toll of infants succumbing to hypothermia amid harsh winter conditions in Gaza. Hospital director Saeed Salah at the Patient's Friends Hospital in Gaza City indicated that five babies aged one month or less died from the cold in the last two weeks, including a one-month-old baby who died on Monday.

"We're talking about five deaths in two weeks. This is a shocking figure that cannot be ignored," Salah told Huff Post. He added that another child was connected to a ventilator receiving critical support as medical workers stabilized blood pressure.

The severe cold has been exacerbated by inadequate shelter and a lack of heating amid fuel shortages. In the last few days, temperatures in the Gaza Strip plunged to 0°C and below, worsening the suffering of residents who have set up makeshift shelters on the rubble of their homes, reported the Associated Press.

"It's incredibly cold. I have no clue how people can sleep at night in their makeshift tents," said Rosalia Bollen, a spokesperson for UNICEF, told AP.

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram told Al Jazeera, "For kids in these conditions, it's not only frightening to be outside, exposed and in the cold, but it's also very dangerous for their wellbeing."

Hamas has accused Israel of obstructing the delivery of essential material aid to the 2.4 million residents of Gaza, blaming Israel for the deaths, ABC News reported. In a statement, Hamas attributes the deaths of newborns to the "criminal policies of the fascist occupation government," citing the prevention of humanitarian aid and shelter materials for more than two million citizens, per Reuters.

Israel denies the allegations of delaying aid and restricting access to Gaza, while accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement, according to the Associated Press. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, confirmed that the entry of aid is being restricted by Israeli authorities and stated, "As far as I understand from our colleagues working in humanitarian aid, there are many difficulties in getting container houses and tents inside. We continue to get some inside, but we need more," according to Huff Post.

According to the United Nations, more than 945,000 Palestinians are in need of winterization support, Huff Post reported. Aid groups and Palestinians say that the shelter and fuel aid coming into the territory isn't remotely sufficient.

Medical officials are raising alarm over the increasing deaths and urgent need for aid. Dr. Saeed Salah, director of the Patient's Friends Hospital in Gaza, revealed that eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries over the last two weeks, with six later dying. "The failure to provide these essentials, combined with the extreme cold, will inevitably increase the death toll. This is why I urge everyone to acknowledge the gravity of the situation," he said, according to Huff Post.

Dr. Samer Labed attributed these deaths to "the lack of safe shelters and houses, the absence of suitable caravans, and the lack of central heating amid the continuous power outage due to the siege and war on the Gaza Strip," reported Reuters.

The central power supply in the Gaza Strip disappeared in the first days after the outbreak of war in October 2023, and fuel for generators is scarce, severely impacting hospitals and residents' ability to cope with low temperatures. "The hospitals in the northern sector are not sufficient to provide services to citizens after returning to their places of residence," said Marwan Al-Hams, the director general of field hospitals in Gaza, in a press release reported by ABC News. He stated that hospitals urgently need generators and oxygen stations to operate intensive care.

The ongoing conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins. The World Bank has estimated the cost of reconstruction in Gaza at over $50 billion, as per the Associated Press. Even if the truce is maintained, it is unclear when anything will be rebuilt in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, the plastic sheet tents of the displaced Palestinians offer hardly any protection against cold, storms, and rain, and these tents often get flooded due to the frequent rain and wind.

PFBS called for immediate aid, including shelter caravans and fuel, to improve living conditions amid the harsh winter cold and safeguard young children, echoing Salah's demand for urgent action from the international community, Reuters reported.

The dire situation is compounded by the ceasefire's uncertain future. The first phase of the ceasefire will end on March 1, and Hamas has confirmed that it may not be extended without the occupation's commitment to its entitlements, according to the Associated Press. If fighting resumes, the current flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza is expected to drop dramatically, despite aid reaching Gaza amid logistical problems, reported Reuters.

As winter continues, the outlook remains bleak for Gaza's vulnerable populations, particularly infants and young children facing life-threatening conditions due to severe cold, lack of adequate shelter, and insufficient humanitarian assistance.