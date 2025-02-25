Entertainment

Kathleen Kennedy Leaving Lucasfilm As President By End Of 2025

Kathleen Kennedy
Producer Kathleen Kennedy speaks onstage during the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After over a decade at the helm of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy is preparing to retire by the end of 2025, according to a report from Puck on Monday. Representatives for Kennedy and Lucasfilm have yet to comment on the news.

Kennedy joined Lucasfilm in 2012 as co-chair alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas. Later that year, Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion, and Kennedy officially took over leadership following Lucas' departure. Her tenure began with a bang, overseeing the launch of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) directed by J.J. Abrams, which grossed over $2 billion worldwide and reignited the franchise on the big screen.

Between 2015 and 2019, Disney released a new Star Wars film annually. However, after The Rise of Skywalker (2019) received mixed reviews and earned only half the box office of The Force Awakens, the company paused its cinematic output. Kennedy's leadership was marked by both triumphs and controversies.

She made the bold decision to remove directors Chris Lord and Phil Miller from Solo: A Star Wars Story mid-production, a film that became the first Star Wars movie to lose money theatrically. Similarly, she brought in Tony Gilroy to oversee reshoots for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which ultimately became a $1 billion success.

Several high-profile projects announced under Kennedy never materialized, including Rian Johnson's planned trilogy and a Star Wars series from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Benioff and David Weiss. Daisy Ridley's much-anticipated return to the Star Wars universe has also been in development limbo since its announcement nearly two years ago.

Despite setbacks in theaters, Kennedy found success on Disney+ with The Mandalorian debuting in 2019. The show became a cultural phenomenon, leading to spin-offs like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Critically acclaimed Andor also emerged from this wave of content, with its second season set to premiere in April. However, concerns about oversaturating the brand have persisted, as not all series captured the same magic.

Looking ahead, The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, is slated for a May 22, 2026 release, marking Star Wars' return to theaters.

Kennedy's illustrious career extends far beyond Star Wars. She has produced or executive produced over 70 films, earning eight Oscar nominations. Her collaborations with Steven Spielberg and husband Frank Marshall resulted in classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Goonies, and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Kennedy's retirement announcement arrives just before April's Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, where the future of the franchise is expected to be revealed.

