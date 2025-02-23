Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jennie Praised For Rapping Skills In Pre-release Single 'ExtraL' Featuring Doechii


BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim garnered praise from fans for her rapping skills in her pre-release single "ExtraL" featuring Doechii. Kpopstarz

K-pop star Jennie of BLACKPINK has garnered praise for her rapping skills in her latest pre-release single, "ExtraL," which features Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

The track, which dropped Friday to widespread acclaim, is the third pre-release song from Jennie's upcoming debut solo album, Ruby, which will be released on March 7. "ExtraL" was produced by DemJointz and combines hip-hop and pop elements.

Korean netizens are now praising her rapping skills. One fan remarked, "Jennie is the only one who can pull off 'ExtraL.' Another fan wrote, "I think Jennie sounds amazing when she sings and raps in Korean instead of English."

What Is the Song About?

The track's lyrics center around female empowerment, with the repeated phrase, "Do my ladies run this?" The song also highlights women who have financial independence and encourages them to defy expectations and societal norms. Furthermore, Doechii rapped about challenging male dominance, noting that she is not "here for pleasing the men."

As part of the promotion for Ruby, Jennie has announced a series of concerts titled "The Ruby Experience," which will take place in Los Angeles, New York, and Incheon, Korea. The 15-track album will feature collaborations with other high-profile artists, including Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

Jennie's solo music career began in November 2018 with the release of her debut single, "Solo." The track became an immediate success, topping South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. She released "You & Me" five years later and collaborated on the song "One of the Girls" for the HBO series "The Idol."

Outside of her solo career, Jennie is preparing for a group comeback with fellow BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo. The foursome plans to release new music and hold a world tour this year. However, it is unclear when their new music will be released.

