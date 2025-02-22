Hamas Frees 2 Israeli Hostages In Latest Transfer Under Truce

Palestinian militants on Saturday freed two Israeli hostages, among the last live captives eligible for release under the first phase of a fragile truce that is also expected to see Palestinian prisoners released.

Freedom for the captives caps an emotional two days in Israel, where the family of another hostage, Shiri Bibas, earlier on Saturday confirmed receipt of her remains.

Bibas and her two young sons had become symbols of the ordeal suffered by Israeli hostages since the Gaza war began.

Palestinian militants seized dozens of captives during their unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which triggered more than 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip.

Militants escorted Tal Shoham and Averu Mengistu onto a stage in Rafah, southern Gaza. Shoham was made to address the gathering, flanked by armed and masked fighters dressed all in black, before both men were handed over to the Red Cross which then drove them away in a convoy.

Israeli security forces took custody of the men and returned them home to Israeli territory, the military said.

In the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, hundreds gathered at a site known as 'Hostages Square' reacted with applause, some appearing to weep, as they watched a broadcast of the release.

Four other hostages are to be freed on Saturday morning in a separate ceremony in central Gaza.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum had published the names of the six Israelis to be freed. The list included Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert and Hisham al-Sayed as well as Mengistu and Shoham.

Sayed and Mengistu had been held in Gaza for around a decade.

The hostages were freed under the first phase of a ceasefire deal which began on January 19 and is due to expire in early March.

A Hamas source told AFP that the Islamist group planned to also release four hostages from central Gaza's Nuseirat later in the morning.

At both locations the militants prepared for a now well-rehearsed ceremony, building stages in front of large posters advertising the militants' cause or praising fallen fighters.

The Red Cross has repeatedly appealed for handovers to take place in a dignified manner.

Under a cold winter rain in Rafah, Hamas staged a show of force after months of bombardment and strikes that killed the group's top leaders. Some fighters held automatic weapons, others rocket launchers, as nationalistic Palestinian music blared.

Hamas's green flag flew around the square on buildings destroyed by the war.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said Israel would free 602 inmates on Saturday as part of the exchange.

A spokeswoman for the NGO told AFP that most were Gazans arrested after the war began. She added that some of the prisoners would be deported outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories after their release.

Those expected to be expelled were serving heavy sentences.

The ceasefire has so far seen 21 living Israeli hostages freed from Gaza in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.

Saturday's release of living hostages followed the first transfer on Thursday of hostages' bodies.

Hamas had said Shiri Bibas's remains were among the four bodies returned on Thursday, but Israeli analysis concluded they were not in fact hers, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger.

Hamas then admitted "the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies", which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area.

Late Friday the Red Cross confirmed the transfer of more human remains to Israel "at the request of both parties" but did not say whose they were.

"After the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, this morning we received the news we feared the most. Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home to her sons, husband, sister, and all her family to rest," the Bibas family said in a statement.

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- under domestic pressure over his handling of the war and the hostages -- vowed to "ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement".

On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, after an analysis of the remains, that Palestinian militants had killed the Bibas boys, Ariel and Kfir, "with their bare hands" in November 2023.

Hamas has long maintained an Israeli air strike killed them and their mother early in the war.

Shiri's sister-in-law, Ofri Bibas, said Friday that the family was "not seeking revenge right now", while levelling a measure of the blame at Netanyahu, telling him there would be "no forgiveness" for abandoning the mother and her young sons.

Hamas and its allies took 251 people hostage during the October 7 attack that sparked the war. There are 65 hostages still in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,215 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,319 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.