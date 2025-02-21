North Korean troops have altered their combat tactics in Russia's Kursk region, reducing the size of their assault groups and adopting a more cautious approach, according to Ukrainian officer Stanislav Krasnov.

Speaking to Kyiv's Army TV on Thursday, Krasnov, a platoon commander with the 1st Air Assault Battalion of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, detailed how DPRK troops have resumed assaults on Kursk's western flank but with noticeable changes.

"Their tactics have changed, they've also reduced the number of troops in their assault groups," Krasnov said.

Initially, North Korean units advanced in groups of up to 50 soldiers, but now they move in smaller teams of 10-15. Despite this reduction, Krasnov noted that DPRK assault groups remain larger than typical Russian units.

"[But] they move more cautiously now, as seen in aerial reconnaissance, unlike before when they boldly marched across fields as if they owned the place," he added.

The shift in tactics follows significant DPRK casualties and Kyiv's successful strike on a North Korean-made 170mm Koksan self-propelled gun in Donbas. Krasnov highlighted that Russian forces in the Kursk region, mainly from the 810 Marine Brigade, have been heavily involved, with frequent rotations due to substantial losses.

"They press, press at any cost, throwing everything they have into battle to somehow turn the situation around," Krasnov noted.

However, HNGN cannot independently verify the claims.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that soldiers from the 810 Marine Brigade had crossed into Ukraine from Kursk, but Kyiv dismissed the statement as false.

The destruction of the Koksan self-propelled gun marked the first confirmed use of the artillery system on Ukraine's frontlines. The operation, executed by the 412th Nemesis Separate Battalion, was documented in footage shared Wednesday. Ukraine's military press confirmed the strike, releasing additional video evidence of the Koksan's destruction.

In another Army TV segment, hosts discussed how North Korean forces attempted to storm Nikolsky Hamlet in Kursk but were repelled after the Russian 155th Marine Brigade allegedly failed to provide necessary support. Drone footage showed DPRK soldiers retreating chaotically across open fields.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov recently estimated DPRK casualties in Kursk at 4,000 out of 12,000 troops. President Volodymyr Zelensky also claimed last week that Ukrainian forces had "completely destroyed" the DPRK contingent in the area.

Despite these successes, Ukrainian forces have seen slight territorial losses in Kursk. The Ukrainian Deep State project reported that Kyiv currently holds about 417 square kilometers in the region, down 11 square kilometers since the beginning of the month.