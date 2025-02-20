World India

Who Is Rekha Gupta? Delhi's First BJP Chief Minister In Over Two Decades

Rekha Gupta
Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, gestures after taking an oath during a swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on February 20, 2025. A member of India's ruling Hindu-nationalist party was sworn in February 20 as chief minister of Delhi after an election landslide handed it control of the capital for the first time in decades. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Rekha Gupta, a senior leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on Thursday following a sweeping electoral victory. The BJP, led nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured over two-thirds of the seats in the February 5 polls, marking its first control of the capital's local legislature since 1998.

Gupta, 50, is the fourth woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister, leading the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people.

"I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office," Gupta declared during her oath-taking ceremony, attended by a large crowd of cheering supporters.

Prime Minister Modi, present at the event, praised Gupta's grassroots rise in a post on X, stating, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour."

The BJP's victory ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, who had governed Delhi for much of the past decade. Kejriwal, once a prominent anti-corruption crusader, spent several months behind bars last year over allegations of accepting kickbacks for liquor licenses—a charge he has denied, calling it a political witch hunt.

Challenges Ahead: Pollution Crisis and More

Gupta inherits significant challenges, notably Delhi's chronic air pollution crisis. The city is frequently ranked the world's most polluted capital, with winter months bringing hazardous smog levels up to 60 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limits.

Despite years of government initiatives, air pollution remains a severe public health issue, causing thousands of premature deaths annually and disproportionately affecting children and the elderly. Critics have noted that none of the key political parties made the pollution crisis a central issue during their campaigns.

Who Is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta has built her political career through dedication to social service and grassroots activism. She began her journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University, in 1992, and later became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97.

Elected as a councilor from North Pitampura in 2007, Gupta focused on improving basic amenities like libraries, parks, and swimming pools. She launched the "Sumedha Yojana" to support economically disadvantaged female students pursuing higher education.

As head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she led empowerment initiatives for women and children. Gupta has also served as the General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was a member of its national executive committee, championing causes for marginalized communities.

Her dedication to social service is deeply rooted in her family values of patriotism and altruism. Gupta's political journey reflects her commitment to both governance and social welfare, making her appointment as Delhi's chief minister a significant milestone for the BJP and the city.

