World

G20 Foreign Ministers Meet In South Africa Without US On Board

By Julie BOURDIN and Clement VARANGES
South Africa took over the G20 presidency last year
South Africa took over the G20 presidency last year AFP

Top diplomats from the Group of 20 major economies will convene in South Africa on Thursday for a meeting dominated by a packed global agenda but overshadowed by a snub by the top US envoy.

As a curtain-raiser to the G20 summit in November, the foreign ministers will gather for talks over two days, held for the first time in Africa.

South Africa, the first African country to lead the forum, took over the G20 presidency last year in a move meant to be an opportunity to get wealthy nations to listen to their poorer counterparts.

The group currently consists of 19 countries, as well as the European Union and the African Union, making up more than 80 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

But the group's richest member, the United States, will skip the two-day talks after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he will not attend and accused Pretoria of an "anti-American" agenda.

Wars and conflicts in Africa and Europe would be common themes, South African ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo said on Wednesday.

Yet, "the elephant in the room is the geopolitical context in which this meeting is taking place", Priyal Singh, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, told AFP.

The talks come amid heightened tensions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict after US President Donald Trump appeared to blame Kyiv for the fact that Russia invaded it nearly three years ago.

Trump's comments followed hours after talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia that Ukraine did not attend.

The "rift forming between the US and its European partners" has been laid bare, Singh said.

This risks "derailing" South Africa's ability to push through a "common developmental agenda", he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese and Indian counterparts have confirmed their attendance.

European diplomats including France's Jean-Noel Barrot and the UK's David Lammy will likewise be present.

But the United States will be represented by Dana Brown, the deputy chief of mission at the American embassy in Pretoria.

"It might be at the lower level, but they will be represented. It's not a complete boycott of South Africa's G20," South Africa's foreign minister Ronald Lamola reassured a press conference on Wednesday.

Still, Rubio's absence will further "distract the focus of the meeting," warned William Gumede, professor of public management at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

"It sends a symbolic message to Africans: the US is not taking Africa seriously," he said.

Earlier this month, the United States froze desperately needed aid to Africa, sending many governments scrambling to find funds for services including health.

South Africa has particularly been in the crosshairs of Washington which cut off financial support to the country over a contentious land policy and a case against US-ally Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Trump has accused the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa of "confiscating" land from white farmers and treating "certain classes" of people badly, without providing evidence.

Pretoria has rejected the claim as misinformed and said they will "not be intimidated, distracted, nor bullied into submission".

For analyst Gumede, a question lingered ahead of Thursday's meeting: "How can South Africa salvage this and turn the absence of the US into an opportunity?"

Tags
G20, South Africa
Most Read
US Daylight Savings Bill Hit With Potential Issues: Why Are Lawmakers Hesitant About Passing It?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When It Starts, Ends, And Potential Changes

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte is facing a Senate trial on charges of graft and corruption, among other crimes
Duterte Supporters Take Case Against Impeachment To Supreme Court
NTSB Continues Investigation Into Midair Fuselage Blowout Of Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Mid-Air Collision Near Arizona Airport Leaves 2 Dead, Investigation Underway
Taylor Swift's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has brought the National Football League a new wave of fans
Is Taylor Swift Engaged? All Signs Point She's About To Tie The Knot With Travis Kelce
The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is undertaking a decades-long process to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
UN Nuclear Chief To View Soil Removed From Fukushima
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics