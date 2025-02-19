U.S.

Mid-Air Collision Near Arizona Airport Leaves 2 Dead, Investigation Underway

By
A tragic mid-air collision near Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday morning has left at least two people dead, with the fate of two others still unknown.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Avra Valley and Sandario roads, just west of Interstate 10. Marana Police and emergency crews responded swiftly to the scene.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the collision involved a Cessna 172S—a four-seat, single-engine aircraft—and a Lancair 360 MK II, a two-seat kit plane. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that each plane had two people on board.

KOLD 13 News, reporting live from the scene, confirmed the deaths of two individuals, though the condition of the remaining two occupants has not yet been disclosed.

Marana Regional Airport operates as an "uncontrolled field," meaning there is no active air traffic control tower. Pilots rely on a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency (CTAF) to communicate and coordinate flight paths in the area, though they are still required to adhere to FAA regulations.

The airport has been temporarily shut down as the NTSB and FAA launch a full investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story.

