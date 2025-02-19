Google Kicks Gemini Off iOS App, Forces Users To Download Standalone Version

Google has officially removed Gemini from the Google app on iPhones, forcing users to download the standalone Gemini app instead.

This change, announced by email to Gemini users on Feb. 18, indicates the company's desire to offer a more polished and feature-packed experience through a separate app instead of integrating it into the current Google app.

Why Google Removed Gemini from the Google App on iOS

When Google initially introduced Gemini to iPhones, it was made available within the Google app. Later, though, in November 2024, the firm launched a dedicated Gemini app for iOS. Yet, Gemini was still available as part of the Google app up until now, Android Central writes.

Google has since discontinued this feature, instructing users to install the standalone Gemini app from the App Store to use it further.

In the formal email notification sent to users, Google said:

"We're making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS. Gemini is now available as its own app, and that's now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store."

What the Standalone Gemini App Offers

The switch to a stand-alone app is accompanied by some significant benefits. Google has been releasing updates and features to the Gemini app that were not in the Google app before. The most important features of the Gemini app for iOS are:

Full Feature Support- All that used to be accessible in the Google app is now supported in full in the standalone Gemini app.

Imagen 3 Integration- Sophisticated image generation features fueled by Google's newest AI model.

Gemini Live Expansion- Expanded language capabilities for conversational AI experiences.

App Extensions- More functionality through apps such as Google Maps and YouTube.

What if You Attempt to Access Gemini Within the Google App?

If you try to use Gemini within the Google app on iPhone, you will be taken to a page reading: "Gemini has its own app. Download the Gemini app for iPhone." This indicates that the search engine giant is not just stripping Gemini's feature from the Google app but will probably cut the Gemini panel altogether in subsequent updates.

How to Continue Using Gemini on Your iPhone

If you used Gemini in the past via the Google app, here's how to keep on using it:

Go to the App Store and search for "Google Gemini." Log in with your Google Account to retain your preferences and history Enjoy the added features provided within the standalone app.

Some Gemini chatbot users are bugged by AI-generated content randomly popping on their Gmail. Well, there's a solution for that.

According to SlashGear, blocking Gemini is easy through the email domain's admin settings. First, go to your web browser and open the Admin Console. Head to the Generative AI, then the Gemini app. Turn it off. It also works if you're accessing the Gemini for Workspace.

In Gmail settings, all you have to do is to switch off the smart features.

For those who want to block Gemini on web-based Gmail, make sure your Gmail account is logged in. From here, advance to the Settings, then "See all settings." Then, tap General and Google Workspace smart features.

After that, click Manage Workspace smart feature settings, then turn off them. Just tap Next, then Save.

For Android users, just go straight to the Settings menu and scroll until you see Digital Assistants from Google. Click it and select Google Assistant.

For iPhone owners, open the Gemini app and click your profile picture. This will lead you to the Settings panel, then Extensions. Scroll down and toggle off the Google Workspace button.

Google Gemini went viral in November when one user said that it was quite insensitive in responding to humans. Its answers "You are not special, human" and "Please die. Please" alarmed others about the safe use of AI.

