Meghan Markle Relaunches Lifestyle Brand 'As Ever' Ahead Of Netflix Series

Meghan Markle
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has officially relaunched her lifestyle brand, naming it As Ever and unveiling a new website that features what appears to be a rare photo of her daughter, Lilibet.

The former Suits star announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for. And also my business, which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about," she said in a video on the social platform.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It's my neighborhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

She explained that she secured the new business name in 2022 and had been waiting for the right moment to share the news publicly.

"It's called As Ever. As Ever essentially means as it's always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can," she added.

The Duchess of Sussex previously unveiled the first product from American Riviera Orchard in April 2024, sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers and friends. However, information on the brand has remained limited, with only a sparse website and an Instagram account featuring just nine posts forming a large version of its logo.

Meghan reassured followers on Monday that fruit preserves will continue to be part of As Ever, stating, "I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam."

The As Ever launch comes two weeks before the debut of With Love, Meghan, the Netflix lifestyle series produced by and starring the duchess.

A sun-soaked tribute to breezy Southern California living, the series was originally scheduled for release on January 15 but was postponed until March 4 due to the devastating wildfires that struck the region earlier this year.

The series is produced in part by Archewell Productions, the company Meghan founded with Prince Harry. Netflix has previously collaborated with the couple on other nonfiction series, including Harry & Meghan, which provided an inside look at their relationship with the royal family and their transition to life in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

The duchess also revealed in her Monday post that Netflix has become a partner in her business venture, further strengthening her ties with the streaming giant.

