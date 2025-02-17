U.S.

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When It Starts, Ends, And Potential Changes

By
US Daylight Savings Bill Hit With Potential Issues: Why Are Lawmakers Hesitant About Passing It?
Howie Brown adjusts the time on a clock back one hour for the end of day light savings time at Brown's Old Time Clock Shop November 2, 2007 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With Daylight Saving Time (DST) just weeks away, Americans are preparing to set their clocks forward once again. As the annual tradition approaches, many are curious about its start and end dates, the rationale behind it, and whether any legislative changes are on the horizon.

When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin in 2025?

In the United States, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March. This year, clocks will officially "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The shift means losing an hour of sleep but gaining extended daylight in the evening.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

DST concludes on the first Sunday of November when clocks "fall back" an hour. In 2025, this will happen on Sunday, November 2.

Why Does the Time Change Happen at 2 A.M.?

Michael Downing, author of Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time, explained in an interview with Time Magazine that the change occurs at 2 a.m. because of historical railway schedules. At the time DST was established, no trains were leaving New York City at 2 a.m. on Sundays, making it the least disruptive moment for nationwide adjustments.

Is Trump Ending Daylight Saving Time?

President Donald Trump had expressed his desire to eliminate Daylight Saving Time. Through his social media platform, Truth Social, he stated:

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

However, eliminating DST would require congressional approval, and no official legislative action has been taken to enforce such a change.

Which States Do Not Observe Daylight Saving Time?

As of July 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported that only Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate in Daylight Saving Time. The Navajo Nation, located within Arizona, is an exception and does observe DST. Additionally, the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands do not follow DST.

What Is the Sunshine Protection Act?

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was introduced to make daylight saving time permanent. In 2022, the bill passed the U.S. Senate unanimously but did not advance through the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for when the bill may be reconsidered.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations

Trump Hints at Potential Auto Tariffs to Be Imposed on April 2

Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott Offers Over 100 Miles Of Texas Borderlands In $11B Deal
14-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Outside NYC McDonald’s Following Melee Including
14-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Outside NYC McDonald's Following Melee
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares Valentine's Day Snaps With Wife Hailey
SNL
'Saturday Night Live' Marks 50 Years With Star-Studded Celebration
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics