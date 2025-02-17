'Saturday Night Live' Marks 50 Years With Star-Studded Celebration

One of New York's most legendary stages was the place to be on Sunday night as "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary with an unforgettable special. The milestone event brought together alumni, former hosts, and some of the most iconic characters from the show's history for a night filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt tributes.

A Night of Iconic Returns

No "SNL" special would be complete without the return of fan-favorite characters. Kristen Wiig's Dooneese, Will Ferrell's Robert Goulet, Molly Shannon's Sally O'Malley, Pete Davidson's Chad, Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer, Cecily Strong's The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party, and Bobby Moynihan's Drunk Uncle all made appearances, much to the delight of the audience.

What better way to take a trip down memory lane than with Debbie Downer pouring drinks and warning everyone about the dangers of alcohol and microplastics?

A Talk-Show Crossover for the Ages

One of the standout moments of the night was a crossover between two beloved "SNL" talk-show segments. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's "Bronx Beat" joined forces with Mike Myers' Linda Richman from "Coffee Talk." With such a jam-packed guest list for the special, this once-in-a-lifetime collision of characters felt like a natural—and hilarious—fit.

Meryl Streep Makes Her 'SNL' Debut

Kate McKinnon's chain-smoking, alien-abducted Colleen Rafferty returned for the special, but this time she wasn't alone. In a major surprise, three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep made her "SNL" debut, playing Colleen's equally wild mother.

During the sketch, which also featured Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, Aidy Bryant, and Jon Hamm, Streep delivered a line that instantly became one of the night's most memorable: "A good mother can also be a bad girl," she quipped suggestively to Pascal.

Adam Sandler's Musical Tribute Hits All the Right Notes

While "SNL's" musical legacy was honored in a special segment produced by Questlove, one of the most touching musical moments of the night came from an unexpected source—Adam Sandler. Though not originally listed as a performer, Sandler took the stage with his guitar for a heartfelt song that paid tribute to longtime crew members, offered a nostalgic look back, and even poked fun at Hollywood's nepo baby culture.

Acknowledging the Show's Imperfections

The special also took time to reflect on how some of its past sketches haven't aged well. Pre-taped segments included tributes to the show's history of physical comedy, digital shorts, and classic satirical ads like "Colon Blow" cereal and "Mom Jeans."

One standout moment was a highlight reel showcasing outdated sketches and characters that wouldn't fly today. Tom Hanks, introducing the segment, acknowledged the show's missteps with humor: "While some of the characters, accents, and 'ethnic wigs' featured in the past were unquestionably in poor taste, you all laughed at them. So if anyone should be canceled, shouldn't it be you, the audience?"

Honoring Legends, Past and Present

The night paid tribute to late "SNL" greats, including John Belushi, Chris Farley, Norm Macdonald, Gilda Radner, and Phil Hartman, through emotional compilations and highlight reels.

Steve Martin, a longtime favorite with 16 hosting stints, delivered the opening monologue. "At 79 years old, I feel like I'm 65—which is also not good," he quipped. He added that when he heard about the 50th-anniversary special, he wanted to "leap with joy" but refrained because "I was wearing a short skirt with no underpants."

Martin was later joined by Martin Short and John Mulaney, the latter joking, "It amazes me that 894 people have hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in the course of 50 years and only two of them have committed murder."