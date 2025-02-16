Netanyahu Vows To 'Finish The Job' Against Iran As US Resumes Arms Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to countering Iran, declaring on Sunday that Israel will "finish the job" with support from President Donald Trump. His remarks came during a press conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Israel in his first official trip to the region.

"Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President Trump... I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job," Netanyahu stated.

Rubio reinforced the administration's stance, emphasizing the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. "There could never be a nuclear Iran," he said. He linked Iran to various destabilizing activities in the region, stating, "Whether we talk about Hamas or we talk about Hezbollah, we talk about violence in the West Bank, or we talk about destabilization in Syria, or we talk about any of these issues the militias in Iraq, they all have behind them one common theme – Iran. That must be addressed."

U.S. Intelligence Warns of Israeli Military Action

Recent intelligence reports suggest that Israel may attempt strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities this year, a move that runs counter to Trump's ongoing push for a peace deal with Tehran. U.S. agencies have cautioned that such actions could escalate tensions, increasing the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, reports indicate Israel's continued interest in regime change in Iran.

Netanyahu on Gaza: 'Gates of Hell' for Hostage Crisis

Netanyahu also reaffirmed his alignment with Trump on Gaza's future, warning that Israel would open the "gates of hell" if all hostages were not released. Trump recently proposed that the U.S. should "take over" Gaza and permanently displace Palestinians from the war-torn strip—a suggestion that sparked global outcry.

"It may have shocked and surprised many," Rubio acknowledged, referring to Trump's plan, "but what cannot continue is the same cycle where we repeat over and over again and wind up in the exact same place."

Netanyahu revealed he had prior knowledge of the proposal before Trump announced it publicly. "This didn't come as a surprise, we knew about it and discussed it beforehand," he said. Speaking to leaders of American Jewish organizations, Netanyahu defended the plan as "the only viable plan to enable a different future for the people of Gaza, for Israel, and for the region."

U.S. Sends Heavy Bombs to Israel Amid Conflict

Rubio's visit coincided with the U.S. delivering a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel after the Trump administration lifted a Biden-era hold on the arms supply. The shipment of MK-84 munitions, confirmed by Israel's Ministry of Defense, was welcomed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"The shipment represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Katz said, thanking Trump for his "unwavering support."

The decision to resume bomb shipments marked a reversal of restrictions imposed by former President Joe Biden, who had halted deliveries of 2,000-pound bombs over concerns about their use in densely populated areas of Gaza. Despite Biden's initial efforts to curb military aid, the move did little to assuage critics who demand stricter limitations on U.S. arms sales to Israel.

Meanwhile, Salama Maroof, head of Gaza's Government Media Office, condemned the U.S. move. "Instead of sending food, medicine, water, or shelter and building materials to the victims in the Gaza Strip, even with a humanitarian motive, the United States of America, the first democracy in the world and a pioneer of human rights, as it describes itself, supports the criminal occupation army with 1,800 heavy MK bombs," Maroof stated.

Tensions Remain High Amid Hostage and Prisoner Swaps

Rubio arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, before meeting Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday morning. His visit came a day after a U.S.-mediated ceasefire saw Hamas release three Israeli hostages and Israel free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees. However, the fragile truce was tested again when Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement with a deadly strike that killed three police officers in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office confirmed discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire deal would take place on Monday. An Israeli delegation is also set to travel to Cairo for negotiations on phase one of the agreement.

As tensions persist, Netanyahu remains resolute in Israel's stance against Iran and its military operations in Gaza, positioning his government firmly alongside Trump's hardline approach in the region.