Zelensky Warns Europe: US Support No Longer Guaranteed, Calls For United Army

At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stark warning to European leaders, declaring that the days of guaranteed US support are over. He urged the continent to form a united military force and foreign policy, emphasizing the need for Europe to take its own security into its hands.

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot," Zelensky said during his address on Saturday. "The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had."

Zelensky's remarks came amid growing concerns in Kyiv about being sidelined in diplomatic discussions. A recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump fueled fears that Ukraine is being excluded from critical negotiations, particularly as the White House downplayed the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

The concerns deepened when Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration's Russia-Ukraine envoy, stated at the same conference that Ukraine would be included in future peace talks, but Europe would not. Kellogg assured that European positions would be taken into account, but made it clear they would not be direct participants.

During a discussion with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Zelensky admitted he was "not happy" that Trump's first call was with Putin. He cautioned that an in-person meeting between the two leaders before he gets to meet Trump would be even "more dangerous."

Trump has not committed to meeting Zelensky first, the Ukrainian leader told CNN. However, he noted that the US president recognizes the urgency of discussing "concrete plans" to end the war.

Zelensky's speech followed remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, who criticized America's European allies, delivering a message that largely omitted discussion of Ukraine and its conflict with Russia.

"Yesterday here in Munich, the US vice president made it clear – decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that," Zelensky said.

In response, the Ukrainian president reinforced the need for Europe to build its own military capabilities, recognizing that US military aid may not be a long-term certainty. "Let's be honest – now we can't rule out the possibility that America might say 'No' to Europe on issues that threaten it. Many leaders have talked about Europe that needs its own military – an Army of Europe," he said.

Zelensky also accused Putin of strategically engaging in one-on-one talks with Trump to isolate Ukraine from the negotiating table. "Next, Putin will try to get the US president standing on Red Square on May 9 this year, not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his own performance. We don't need that," he warned.

In another revelation, Zelensky confirmed that he had refused to allow one of his ministers to sign a preliminary agreement with the US that would have opened Ukraine's mineral deposits in exchange for future military aid. "The agreement is not ready to protect us or our interests," he stated, adding that the draft lacked necessary security guarantees for Ukraine.

Adding a moment of levity to the tense discussions, Zelensky recounted a conversation with Trump in which he claimed to have told the US president that Putin is afraid of him. "I told Trump that Putin is afraid of him and he heard me. And now Putin knows," he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

Zelensky closed his speech by highlighting Putin's growing influence over NATO, asserting that no peace negotiations could move forward without Ukraine's involvement. "Right now, the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin – because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions," he said.