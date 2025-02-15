World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
In a significant development under the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, three Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in Gaza. Their release follows a dispute earlier this week that threatened to derail the fragile deal.

American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexandre Troufanov, and Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn were freed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, around 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET). The three men, taken hostage during Hamas's October 7 attack, were seen exiting vehicles surrounded by militants before being ushered onto a stage, where they addressed the gathered crowd.

The hostages appeared in better physical condition compared to those released the previous week, whose frail state had drawn sharp condemnation from Israeli officials. The men were handed small bags, seemingly containing memorabilia. Horn carried what looked like small hourglasses, while Troufanov appeared to struggle descending the stairs.

Their release was met with a mix of relief and anticipation across Israel. In Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, crowds gathered, holding posters and watching the live broadcast. In Kibbutz Nir Oz, where all three men were abducted, families huddled around televisions to witness the long-awaited moment.

In exchange for the hostages, Israel has begun releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian Prisoner Society confirmed that 11 detainees were freed in the occupied West Bank, with four immediately taken to the hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prison Service mandated that released prisoners wear clothing marked with the quote, "We will not forget, and we will not forgive," inscribed next to a Star of David. Israel is set to release a total of 369 Palestinian prisoners, most of whom were detained following the Oct. 7 attack. This marks the largest prisoner release under the ceasefire so far.

The hostage handover took place near the residence of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in October. Images from the scene showed armed militants gathering around a stage adorned with banners and flags. One banner read, "No migration except to Jerusalem," a pointed message amid speculation about U.S. proposals for Palestinian displacement.

Earlier this week, Hamas temporarily halted the planned releases, accusing Israel of violating ceasefire commitments.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, urging Israel to abandon the deal and "let all hell break out." Following Saturday's releases, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office publicly thanked Trump, crediting his statement with pressuring Hamas to move forward with the agreement.

Hamas, in a statement after the hostages' release, reiterated that negotiations and adherence to the ceasefire terms remain the only path to securing the freedom of those still in captivity.

All three men released Saturday had been held for nearly 500 days. Troufanov, abducted at 27, was taken along with his grandmother, mother, and girlfriend, who were freed in an earlier exchange. His father was killed during the attack. Dekel-Chen, 35 at the time of his capture, was kidnapped while defending Kibbutz Nir Oz. His wife, pregnant during the attack, gave birth to their daughter while he was in captivity. Horn, now 46, was seized alongside his brother, who remains in Gaza.

With 19 hostages freed under the current ceasefire, uncertainty looms over the future of the agreement. While 33 hostages were initially promised for staggered release, eight of them are confirmed dead. The ceasefire is set to expire on March 1, and discussions on extending the truce remain uncertain.

