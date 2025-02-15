Entertainment

Justin Bieber Shares Valentine's Day Snaps With Wife Hailey


64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Enstarz

Pop star Justin Bieber celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a series of adorable photo booth snapshots with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media—effectively debunking rumors that they were getting a divorce.

On Feb. 14, Justin posted a carousel of silly and sweet photos with Hailey on Instagram. The images show the couple making goofy faces, cuddling, and laughing together. Justin, 30, wore a blue zip-up jacket and beanie, while Hailey, 28, wore a black coat.

"Happy Valentines Day from the Biebers," the caption read.

A post shared by instagram

Justin's Valentine's Day post follows a recent incident in which he left a flirtatious comment on Keke Palmer's Instagram post. The post featured a series of photos, including one in which she wore a white cropped top and a Burberry trench coat.

"She said I'm poppin out," Justin wrote in the comments, reigniting rumors that he was facing marital woes with his wife.

What Led to the Divorce Rumors?

The comment he left under Palmer's post came as Justin and Hailey's relationship is once again the subject of divorce rumors. Talks of the pair splitting began after the "Stuck With U" singer briefly unfollowed his wife on Instagram, causing a stir among fans.

He quickly refollowed her and explained in a since-deleted Instagram Story that someone had accessed his account and unfollowed his wife.

Justin was also spotted alone at a go-kart track in Santa Clarita on Feb. 13, 2025, wearing Valentine's Day-themed attire.

On the other hand, Hailey also shared several photos on her Instagram last Saturday, including one that read, "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose."

Despite the rumors, sources close to the couple insist that Justin and Hailey's relationship remains strong, especially after they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

In an interview with W magazine last year, Hailey also expressed that the negativity and the divorce rumors still hurt.

The Biebers married in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018, followed by a more traditional wedding celebration on September 30, 2018.

Originally published on Enstarz

