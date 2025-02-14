U.S.

Los Angeles Fire Zones Hit By Mudslides After Heavy Rain

By AFP news
Mud and boulders have washed onto roads in the Palisades Fire burn scar after heavy rain raked the area
Mud and boulders have washed onto roads in the Palisades Fire burn scar after heavy rain raked the area AFP

Mudslides blocked roads around Los Angeles on Friday after heavy rain pounded areas burned by last month's wildfires, sending denuded hillsides tumbling.

Parts of Los Angeles got as much as 2.8 inches (7 centimeters) of rain in a day, leaving areas flooded and burn scars in Pacific Pallisades and Altadena strewn with fire debris and rubble.

The Pacific Coast Highway -- a once picturesque road where multi-million dollar properties were razed by January's blazes -- was shuttered, with thick mud blocking the way.

The torrent of water also washed a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle into the ocean, where it remained Friday, with authorities saying they hoped to pull it out of the surf later in the day.

The fire department official who had been driving the SUV at the time escaped with minor injuries, a spokesman said.

In the Hollywood Hills, home to a mixture of movie stars and working class people, a large mudslide left around 8 inches of debris all over a main road.

And in Altadena, where thousands of buildings were destroyed by the fierce fires last month, a number of vehicles were stranded in debris that washed onto the streets.

The damage came despite extensive preparations by local authorities who had placed sandbags and concrete barriers in places thought to be at risk from the strongest storm of California's winter.

While the area badly needed the rain -- until February there had been no significant precipitation for eight months -- it was always going to be a problem in places affected by the deadly fires.

Hillsides where anchoring vegetation has burned away are not able to absorb water quickly.

The heat of the fires also has the effect of baking and hardening the soil, meaning rain just washes off.

Tags
Los Angeles, Wildfires
Most Read
Pope Francis rarely rests, despite a series of health issues

Pope Francis Hospitalised With Bronchitis

The French parliament voted to ban single-use electronic cigarettes, considered to be gateways to tobacco addiction for teenagers and harmful to the environment
French Parliament Votes To Ban Disposable E-cigarettes
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares Valentine's Day Snaps With Wife Hailey
Guns seized by the Mexican security forces are seen in the border city of Tijuana
Mexico Threatens US Gunmakers With Fresh Legal Action
USS Harry S. Truman
Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt
Editor's Pick
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
World

Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, during election campaigning, promised "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff"
U.S.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs And Who Might Be Affected?

Elon Musk and Sam Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015
AI

AI Feud: How Musk And Altman's Partnership Turned Toxic

The Gaza Strip requires tens of billions of dollars in recovery and renovation aid after more than a year of war, according to the United Nations
World

At Least $53 Billion Needed To Rebuild Gaza, UN Estimates

Real Time Analytics