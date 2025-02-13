World

International Community Vows Support For Syria Transition

By Cecile Feuillatre
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani attends the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani attends the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday AFP

Western nations joined key players in the Middle East on Thursday in a pledge of support for war-torn Syria's delicate transition after the fall of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Around 20 countries including Arab nations, Turkey, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan agreed at the close of a conference in Paris to "work together to ensure the success of the transition in a process led by Syria".

The meeting's final statement also pledged support for Syria's new authorities in the fight against "all forms of terrorism and extremism".

Islamist-led rebels toppled Assad in December after a lightning offensive. The new authorities, headed by interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, have sought to assure the international community they have broken with their past and will respect the rights of minorities.

They have been lobbying the West to ease sanctions imposed against Assad to allow the country to rebuild its economy after five decades of his family's rule and almost 14 years of civil war.

"The hope you carry on your shoulders is immense," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the meeting, attended by Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani -- who did not address the media.

"This capacity to respect all communities... is key. Because it will be the condition of stability" that will allow refugees to return to the country, Macron added, saying he would "soon" host Sharaa in Paris.

Syria's war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions from their homes.

The United Nations estimates rebuilding will cost more than $400 billion.

The United States was notably absent from the list of signatories of the conference's final statement. A French diplomatic source said President Donald Trump's administration was still deciding its approach to Syria.

Syria's war evolved into a complex conflict after it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Islamic State group jihadists seized large swathes of the country and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a so-called cross-border "caliphate".

Kurdish-led Syrian fighters, backed by the air power of a US-led coalition dubbed "Inherent Resolve", defeated that proto-state in 2019.

But some IS cells still operate in Syria's vast desert.

Macron urged the new Damascus authorities to join the fight against IS, saying it was "an absolute priority".

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier said the European Union was working toward "a rapid lifting" of sanctions on Syria, after EU foreign ministers agreed last month to ease them, starting with key sectors such as energy.

The United States has also eased sanctions, allowing fuel and electricity donations to Syria for six months.

Barrot called for "a global ceasefire in all Syrian territory, including the north and northeast".

Turkish-backed factions launched attacks against Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria at around the same time as the offensive that overthrew Assad, and have since seized strategic areas there.

For another regional trouble spot, Lebanon, Barrot proposed the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, UNIFIL, deploy troops to allow a "full and definitive withdrawal" by Israel.

Under a fragile November truce to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hezbollah, Israel is due to withdraw all troops from southern Lebanon by February 18.

Israel wants to remain in five key points as a safeguard -- a plan Lebanon rejects.

There has been concern among Western governments over the direction the new Syrian leadership will take, in particular on religious freedom, women's rights and the status of the Kurdish minority in Syria's northeast.

Shaibani had said Wednesday that a new government would take over next month from the interim cabinet, vowing that it would represent all Syrians in their diversity.

Britain plans to ease sanctions on Syria under a new plan announced by the government on Thursday, though parliament still need to debate the proposals.

Tags
Syria
Most Read
Pope Francis rarely rests, despite a series of health issues

Pope Francis Hospitalised With Bronchitis

The French parliament voted to ban single-use electronic cigarettes, considered to be gateways to tobacco addiction for teenagers and harmful to the environment
French Parliament Votes To Ban Disposable E-cigarettes
Pete Hegseth
Senate Republican Says Pete Hegseth Made 'Rookie Mistake' Right Off the Bat With Ukraine
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Most Asian Stocks Rise As US Tariff Delays Give Breathing Space
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine
Editor's Pick
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
World

Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, during election campaigning, promised "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff"
U.S.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs And Who Might Be Affected?

Elon Musk and Sam Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015
AI

AI Feud: How Musk And Altman's Partnership Turned Toxic

The Gaza Strip requires tens of billions of dollars in recovery and renovation aid after more than a year of war, according to the United Nations
World

At Least $53 Billion Needed To Rebuild Gaza, UN Estimates

Real Time Analytics