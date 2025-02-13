Science/Health Science

Rare Deep-Sea Fish With Distinctive Red Facial Stripes Discovered In South China Sea

By
Ocean
This is a representational image. Pexels/ Kellie Churchman

A new deep-sea fish species with distinctive red facial stripes has been discovered in the South China Sea after first being spotted on online seafood markets.

Scientists have named the species Branchiostegus sanae due to its resemblance to the protagonist San from the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke.

The newly identified tilefish was first noticed by researchers browsing seafood listings online. After obtaining specimens and conducting genetic analysis, they confirmed it as a previously unknown species, according to a study published in the journal ZooKeys.

"Finding a new species in this group is a rare and fortunate event, especially one as distinctive as Branchiostegus sanae," said study lead author Haochen Huang.

The fish's moniker also aligns with the character's Japanese name, Mononoke, which refers to supernatural spirits—an appropriate connection given that Chinese fishermen commonly call the species "Ghost Horsehead Fish" due to its unique cheek patterns.

In Princess Mononoke, created by renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki, San is a warrior raised by wolves who fights to protect her forest. Scientists hope the fish's name will highlight the film's core message about the delicate balance between humanity and nature.

"The name sanae refers to the heroine's name, San, in Hayao Miyazaki's film Princess Mononoke, who has similar red under-eye stripes to this species and symbolizes the ideas and appeals of harmonious coexistence between man and nature that we want to share," the researchers wrote in their study.

Tilefish, including this new species, inhabit deep waters—some as far as 600 meters below the surface—preferring sandy and muddy seabeds along continental and oceanic plates. Although tilefish are commonly sold in seafood markets across East and Southeast Asia, only three new species of Branchiostegus have been described since 1990.

"Among the tilefish species known to be distributed in the South China Sea, this species is the only one with vertical stripes on the body," the scientists noted.

The discovery underscores the value of modern technology in species identification. "In 2021, we noticed that some deepwater tilefish individuals had a unique cheek pattern in some online seafood markets. This unique pattern sets them apart from other deepwater tilefishes," researchers said.

Tags
South China Sea
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
private jet

Vince Neil Plane Crash: Deadly Accident At Arizona's Scottsdale Airport Kills 1

Macron and Modi must mount a charm offensive to find consensus with other governments
World Leaders Seek Elusive AI Common Ground At Paris Summit
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine
US-RETAIL-COSTCO
Canned Tuna Recall Issued Over Serious Health Risks
Google says people using Maps outside the United States will see both the original Gulf of Mexico name and the 'Gulf of America' moniker
Google Changes Name Of Gulf Of Mexico To 'Gulf Of America' For US Users
Editor's Pick
Zelensky has called for an end to the war as soon as possible so long as Ukraine is given robust security guarantees
World

Russia Rejects Swapping Occupied Territory With Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, during election campaigning, promised "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff"
U.S.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs And Who Might Be Affected?

Elon Musk and Sam Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015
AI

AI Feud: How Musk And Altman's Partnership Turned Toxic

The Gaza Strip requires tens of billions of dollars in recovery and renovation aid after more than a year of war, according to the United Nations
World

At Least $53 Billion Needed To Rebuild Gaza, UN Estimates

Real Time Analytics