Vince Neil Plane Crash: Deadly Accident At Arizona's Scottsdale Airport Kills 1

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil was involved in a deadly accident at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

One person was killed and four others injured—two critically—when the Learjet 35A crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 after landing, according to Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Dave Folio.

The aircraft, arriving from Austin, Texas, reportedly veered off the runway due to an apparent landing gear failure, colliding with the stationary jet, said Kelli Kuester, a spokesperson for the airport.

Records reviewed by The Arizona Republic show that the jet is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, Inc., a Wyoming-based company listing Vince Neil as the owner. However, Neil was not on board at the time of the crash.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Neil's legal representative, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the details:

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway, causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane."

Neil later expressed his condolences, thanking first responders for their efforts.

According to the band's manager, Allen Kovac, the singer's girlfriend, Rain, and her friend were among those on board and were hospitalized following the crash.

Emergency crews shut down the runway and worked to extricate a trapped individual from the wreckage. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation.

The last fatal crash at Scottsdale Airport occurred in 2018, when six people were killed after their aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.