Walmart To Cut Hundreds of Jobs, Close North Carolina Office In Corporate Reshuffle

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, is streamlining its corporate operations by eliminating hundreds of jobs and closing its Charlotte, North Carolina office.

The move is part of the retailer's ongoing efforts to consolidate employees into its main corporate hubs in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Sunnyvale, California, according to Bloomberg.

According to an internal memo from Chief People Officer Donna Morris, Walmart's decision to close the Charlotte office is a step toward enhancing operational efficiency. While the company has not disclosed the exact number of employees impacted or a timeline for the closure, the change aligns with broader restructuring efforts first introduced in May 2024.

In addition to the Charlotte shutdown, Walmart is also urging office-based employees in Hoboken, New Jersey, and other smaller offices to relocate to its new Bentonville headquarters or the Sunnyvale location, Fox Business reported. The company cites the benefits of centralizing its workforce, including improved collaboration and increased efficiency. Employees affected by the relocation directive have at least a month to decide whether to move to one of the main hubs.

"We are making these changes to put key capabilities together, encouraging speed and shared understanding," Morris stated in the memo. "Through this review process, we have eliminated some roles as we streamline how we work."

Walmart's corporate restructuring efforts have been ongoing. In 2024, the company cut hundreds of corporate jobs and required remote employees to return to office settings. Executives have emphasized that in-person work fosters innovation, strengthens company culture, and accelerates decision-making.

As part of its workplace transformation, Walmart opened a state-of-the-art 350-acre corporate campus in Bentonville, featuring 12 office buildings and extensive amenities. The company is also expanding office spaces in Sunnyvale, Bellevue (Washington), Hoboken, and New York City's fashion district.

The latest wave of job cuts and relocations underscores Walmart's commitment to consolidating its workforce in key locations. As the corporate world continues shifting away from remote work, Walmart is investing heavily in centralized hubs designed to enhance collaboration and drive long-term growth.

