World

US Skipping G20 Talks Due To S. Africa's 'Anti-American' Agenda: Rubio

By AFP news
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of an 'anti-American' agenda
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of an 'anti-American' agenda AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of an "anti-American" agenda.

Rubio's announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at South Africa over land reforms aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era.

In a post on X that took on the tone of Trump, Rubio said he would boycott the G20 talks of foreign ministers in Johannesburg on February 20-21.

"South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote 'solidarity, equality, & sustainability,'" Rubio wrote in his post.

"In other words: DEI and climate change."

DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, has been attacked relentlessly by Trump since he returned to the White House last month.

"My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday rejected Rubio's claims, saying in a statement that "there is no arbitrary dispossession of land / private property" with the new land reform law.

"This law is similar to the Eminent domain laws," he said, referring to longtime US laws allowing the federal government to acquire property for public use.

Lamola added that South Africa is "a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality and rights."

"Our G20 presidency, is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring equal global system for all."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had dismissed Trump's assertions earlier this week that South Africa was "confiscating" land and said he was ready to explain his government's land reform policy to his US counterpart.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa raised concerns about "disinformation" being spread by the US president with top Trump ally Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and the world's richest man.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid. The government is under pressure to implement reforms.

The absence of the United States, the world's largest economy, would mark a major blow to the G20, which is meant to represent the world's largest economies.

The meeting could have offered a first opportunity for Rubio to meet his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Trump pushes for diplomacy on the Ukraine war.

Most Read
UBS posted a much better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter

UBS Profit Beats Forecast As Credit Suisse Merger Nears End

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong arriving at a Seoul court to hear his appeal verdict
South Korea Appeals Court Upholds Samsung Chief's Fraud Acquittal
The US Postal Service says it will temporarily suspend inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after Washington imposed fresh tariffs on Beijing
China Slams US 'Suppression' As Trade War Deepens
Tesla owner Elon Musk has backed the far-right AfD ahead of polls in Germany
Tesla Sales Fall In Germany As Musk Backs Far Right
Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach
17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shark Attack At Popular Australian Beach
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics