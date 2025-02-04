World

USPS Halts International Parcels From China, Hong Kong: Everything To Know

By
The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a new electric postal vehicle during an event announcing the Postal Service's plan on implementing electric vehicles, at the Postal Service Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has suspended acceptance of international parcels from China and Hong Kong until further notice, a move that could significantly impact e-commerce giants Shein and Temu.

While USPS did not provide a specific reason for the suspension, it confirmed that letter mail would not be affected.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's recent executive order terminating the "de minimis" exemption, which previously allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the U.S. without duties or inspections.

The exemption has been a cornerstone for Shein and Temu, enabling them to ship low-cost goods directly to American consumers. The order took effect alongside a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Chinese shipments will be hit hardest by the rule change, as nearly half of all packages sent under the de minimis exemption originated in China, according to a 2023 U.S. congressional report cited by Reuters.

The policy shift could slow down cross-border deliveries, as customs authorities may now inspect more incoming shipments.

In response to the new U.S. tariffs, Beijing has introduced countermeasures, including a 15% tax on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars, and pickup trucks.

Additionally, China has imposed new export controls on metal products and added two U.S. firms—biotech company Illumina and fashion retailer PVH Group—to its "unreliable entities" list.

Despite escalating tensions, Trump stated on Tuesday that he was in "no rush" to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even after previously suggesting a potential conversation between the two leaders.

While it remains unclear if the USPS suspension is directly linked to the trade dispute, experts have warned that increased scrutiny of international shipments could slow down deliveries across the U.S.

