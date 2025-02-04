Entertainment

Who Was Brian Murphy? Veteran Actor And Comedian Dies At 92

By
Brian Murphy
British actress, author, and entrepreneur Jane Asher with British actor Brian Murphy in a scene from play 'Summer', London, UK, 9th July 1968. M. Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images

British actor and comedian Brian Murphy, best known for his roles in the 1970s sitcoms Man About The House and George And Mildred, has died at the age of 92.

News of Murphy's passing was shared by his wife, actress Linda Regan, who starred in Hi-de-Hi! Posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of the couple, she wrote, "My love for you will never die. RIP sweetheart."

Murphy died on Sunday morning at his home in Kent, with his wife of 35 years by his side. In a statement, Regan expressed her deep love for him, saying, "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian, who I will love forever!"

Who was Brian Murphy?

Murphy first rose to fame in the early 1970s as George Roper, the grumpy but lovable landlord in Man About The House. The show, which debuted in 1973, broke ground for its time with its storyline of a man sharing a flat with two single women. After the series ended in 1976, Murphy reprised his role alongside Yootha Joyce in the popular spin-off George And Mildred, which ran for five series until 1979.

Beyond his iconic sitcom roles, Murphy was also well known for playing Alvin Smedley in Last Of The Summer Wine. His acting career spanned decades, including appearances in classic TV dramas like Z-Cars, as well as later roles in Holby City and Benidorm.

Born on the Isle of Wight, Murphy began his career as a member of the Theatre Workshop, founded by Joan Littlewood. He worked as a stage actor before moving into television. In 1993, he starred in the first major stage adaptation of The Invisible Man, based on H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel.

Murphy's agent and longtime friend Thomas Bowington paid tribute, calling him a "truly joyful and profoundly good-hearted man."

Murphy is survived by his wife, Linda Regan, and his two sons.

