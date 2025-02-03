Grammys 2025: Full List Of Winners

Entertainment

Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, a long-overdue honor was finally bestowed upon a music icon.

Beyoncé's genre-blending hit Cowboy Carter won Album of the Year, marking her first victory in the category. Until now, the Recording Academy had repeatedly overlooked her for the top prize, despite nominations for Renaissance (2023), Lemonade (2017), Beyoncé (2015), and I Am... Sasha Fierce (2010).

With 99 career Grammy nominations, Beyoncé holds the record as the most-nominated artist in Recording Academy history.

Here is the full list of winners:

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter - WINNERSabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
Charli xcx – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold 'Em

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold 'Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli xcx – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii's Jeans
Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile – WINNER

Best Latin pop album

Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – WINNER
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best new artist

Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan – WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Best country album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – WINNER
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet – WINNER
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best rap album

J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal – WINNER
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don't Trust You

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – WINNER
Charli xcx – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat – WINNER
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then – WINNER
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St Vincent – All Born Screaming – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman – WINNER

Best country duo/group performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted – WINNER
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don't Trust You
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM – WINNER

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Charli xcx – Von Dutch – WINNER
Billie Eilish – L'Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She's Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender – WINNER
Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) – WINNER
SZA – Saturn

Best traditional R&B performance

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
Muni Long – Make Me Forget
Lucky Daye – That's You – WINNER

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You'll Die
Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours
Tems – Burning
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Ruined Me
SZA – Saturn – WINNER

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – WINNER – tie

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – WINNER
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home

Best folk album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
Aoife O'Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland – WINNER

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
J Balvin – Rayo
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan – WINNER
Young Miko – Att.

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – WINNER
Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate
Metallica – Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Asake and Wizkid – MMS
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational
Burna Boy – Higher
Tems – Love Me JeJe – WINNER

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent – Broken Man – WINNER
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds – WINNER
Jack White – No Name

