3 Captives Transferred To Israel As 183 Palestinians Released Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development, three captives were transferred to Israel on Saturday while 183 Palestinian prisoners were released, sparking celebrations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The exchange comes as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society reported that many of the released prisoners exhibited signs of severe malnutrition, illness, and physical injuries, indicating possible mistreatment during their detention. These allegations add to growing concerns over the treatment of detainees amid the prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Gaza have received 27 bodies in the past 24 hours, as the death toll from Israel's 15-month-long war continues to rise. Rescue workers are still retrieving bodies from beneath the vast piles of rubble left by relentless bombardments.

In a rare occurrence, the Rafah border crossing was opened for the first time in nearly nine months. This temporary reopening allowed dozens of sick and wounded Palestinian patients in Gaza to cross into Egypt for urgent medical treatment, offering a brief respite for those in dire need of healthcare.

The conflict extended beyond Gaza, with Israeli airstrikes reportedly killing five people in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank. Among the victims was a 14-year-old boy, according to Palestinian health authorities, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In a diplomatic response to the escalating tensions, foreign ministers from five Arab nations strongly opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land. Their stance comes after controversial remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting such measures, which have been widely condemned.

As hostilities persist, the latest prisoner exchange and humanitarian developments underscore the deepening crisis in the region, with no immediate resolution in sight.