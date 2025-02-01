Entertainment

2025 Grammy Awards: When And Where To Watch Star-Studded Night?

By
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, promising a night filled with music, tributes, and unforgettable performances.

Top artists, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar, are among the nominees competing for some of the industry's highest honors.

This year's broadcast will also take on a charitable focus, raising funds to support relief efforts for music professionals affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2. The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the main event, the Grammy Awards PremiereCeremony will stream live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com. Hosted by songwriter and producer Justin Tranter, the pre-show will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Star-Studded Performer Lineup
The night will feature performances from Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims. Additional artists taking the stage include Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

Special performances will also honor the late Quincy Jones and pay tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires.

Beyoncé's Shot at Album of the Year

The biggest question of the night: Will Beyoncé finally win Album of the Year? Despite holding the record for most Grammy wins in history, she has yet to take home this prestigious award. Her genre-blending album, Cowboy Carter, is nominated alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, André 3000, and Jacob Collier.

Swift, nominated for The Tortured Poets Department, won last year for Midnights. Meanwhile, Beyoncé leads all nominees with 11 nominations, extending her record for the most Grammy nods ever.

Other Top Contenders

Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish each received seven nominations. The Best New Artist category is one to watch, featuring breakout stars Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Doechii, and Sabrina Carpenter in a crowded field.

With high-stakes competition and unforgettable performances, the 2025 Grammys promises to be a must-watch event.

