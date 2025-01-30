Who Was Dick Button? Olympic Figure Skater Dies At 95

Dick Button, a two-time Olympic champion and one of figure skating's most influential figures, died Thursday in North Salem, New York, at age 95. His son, Edward, confirmed his death but did not disclose a cause.

More than just a decorated athlete, Button revolutionized the sport, inventing the flying camel spin and bringing figure skating to the masses as a broadcaster. "Dick was one of the most important figures in our sport," said 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton.

In addition to winning five consecutive world titles, Button became a key voice in figure skating, shaping generations of skaters and fans alike.

"The two-time Olympic champion's pioneering style and award-winning television commentary revolutionized figure skating," U.S. Figure Skating said. "His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

His death comes as the figure skating community grieves the loss of 14 members, including two teenage skaters and two former world champions, who were among those killed in Wednesday night's midair collision near Washington, D.C.

Who Was Dick Button?

Button, a transformative figure in the sport, was the first American to win Olympic gold in men's figure skating, securing back-to-back titles in 1948 and 1952. He introduced groundbreaking moves, including the first double axel in competition and the flying camel spin, and later became a beloved commentator.

A lifelong supporter of the Skating Club of Boston, where he once trained, Button's legacy endures through the club's Dick Button Artistic Figure Skating Showcase. His influence shaped generations of skaters, from Scott Hamilton to Nathan Chen.

Button's first Olympic title in 1948 marked the beginning of his dominance in international figure skating and U.S. amateur sports. In 1949, he became the first figure skater to win the prestigious Sullivan Award, a recognition not repeated in the sport until Michelle Kwan won in 2001.

Competing while still a student at Harvard, Button secured his second Olympic gold at the 1952 Oslo Games, making history once again by landing the first-ever triple jump (a loop) in competition. He followed that victory with a fifth consecutive world title before retiring from amateur competition to perform in professional skating shows, as Olympic sports at the time maintained strict amateur status rules.