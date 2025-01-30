Sports

Who Was Dick Button? Olympic Figure Skater Dies At 95

By
Dick Button
1948 and 1952 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating gold medalist, Dick Button, smiles as he is honored at the 2006 State Farm U.S. Figure Championships at the Savvis Center on January 14, 2006 in St. Louis, Missouri. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Dick Button, a two-time Olympic champion and one of figure skating's most influential figures, died Thursday in North Salem, New York, at age 95. His son, Edward, confirmed his death but did not disclose a cause.

More than just a decorated athlete, Button revolutionized the sport, inventing the flying camel spin and bringing figure skating to the masses as a broadcaster. "Dick was one of the most important figures in our sport," said 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton.

In addition to winning five consecutive world titles, Button became a key voice in figure skating, shaping generations of skaters and fans alike.

"The two-time Olympic champion's pioneering style and award-winning television commentary revolutionized figure skating," U.S. Figure Skating said. "His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

His death comes as the figure skating community grieves the loss of 14 members, including two teenage skaters and two former world champions, who were among those killed in Wednesday night's midair collision near Washington, D.C.

Who Was Dick Button?

Button, a transformative figure in the sport, was the first American to win Olympic gold in men's figure skating, securing back-to-back titles in 1948 and 1952. He introduced groundbreaking moves, including the first double axel in competition and the flying camel spin, and later became a beloved commentator.

A lifelong supporter of the Skating Club of Boston, where he once trained, Button's legacy endures through the club's Dick Button Artistic Figure Skating Showcase. His influence shaped generations of skaters, from Scott Hamilton to Nathan Chen.

Button's first Olympic title in 1948 marked the beginning of his dominance in international figure skating and U.S. amateur sports. In 1949, he became the first figure skater to win the prestigious Sullivan Award, a recognition not repeated in the sport until Michelle Kwan won in 2001.

Competing while still a student at Harvard, Button secured his second Olympic gold at the 1952 Oslo Games, making history once again by landing the first-ever triple jump (a loop) in competition. He followed that victory with a fifth consecutive world title before retiring from amateur competition to perform in professional skating shows, as Olympic sports at the time maintained strict amateur status rules.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
DC Plane crash

DC Plane Crash: 'A Mistake Was Made' In Deadly Midair Collision, Hegseth Says

Momika, who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries
Koran Burner Shot Dead In Sweden, Five Arrested
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter Athena After Premature Birth, Palace Announces
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
Philippines To Remove US Missile System If China Ends 'Coercive Behavior'
Russian pairs figure skaters Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, shown in their their free program routine on the way to the 1994 world pairs title, were among those in the figure skating community aboard a Washington plane that crashed without survivors,
Elite Figure Skaters And Coaches On Crashed US Flight
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics