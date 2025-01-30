U.S.

DC Plane Crash: 'A Mistake Was Made' In Deadly Midair Collision, Hegseth Says

By
DC Plane crash
Emergency response units search the wreckage of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after it crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Thursday that the midair collision between a passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred during a routine training exercise. Speaking from the White House, Hegseth acknowledged that "a mistake was made" and vowed a full investigation.

"No excuses. We're going to get to the bottom of this," he said.

The Black Hawk, carrying three servicemembers, was conducting an annual night-flight training exercise in a designated government air corridor when the crash happened Wednesday night.

"The military does dangerous things. It does routine things on a regular basis. Tragically, last night, a mistake was made," Hegseth stated.

Preliminary findings suggest an "elevation issue" may have contributed to the collision. The Department of Defense and the Army have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause.

As recovery operations continued in the Potomac River Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration officials told lawmakers that first responders have yet to retrieve the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder—commonly known as black boxes—from the CRJ-700 aircraft.

The black boxes, which capture cockpit conversations and critical flight data, will be crucial to the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the cause of the collision.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said there were no survivors from the crash.

"The work has now shifted to a recovery mission," Trump said from the White House briefing room, adding Wednesday was "a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history."

The soldiers piloting the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the American Airlines flight were part of the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion, a unit known for operating in the complex airspace near Reagan National Airport.

Former battalion pilots told CNN that members of the unit are typically highly experienced in navigating the area.

Based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the 12th Aviation Battalion frequently flies missions along the Potomac River and past Reagan National, often transporting senior military leaders, Pentagon officials, and other VIPs across the region.

Tags
American Airlines, Helicopter Crash, Washington DC, Breaking News, Plane, Dc, Helicopter
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

DC Plane crash
DC Plane Crash: 'A Mistake Was Made' In Deadly Midair Collision, Hegseth Says
Momika, who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries
Koran Burner Shot Dead In Sweden, Five Arrested
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter Athena After Premature Birth, Palace Announces
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
Philippines To Remove US Missile System If China Ends 'Coercive Behavior'
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics