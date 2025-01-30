World

Philippines To Remove US Missile System If China Ends 'Coercive Behavior'

By AFP news
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea AFP

President Ferdinand Marcos said Thursday his government will remove a U.S. missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its "aggressive and coercive behavior" in the contested South China Sea and ceases claiming Filipino territory.

The US military deployed the Typhon missile system in the northern Philippines last year as part of an annual joint exercise, and Filipino troops have been training with it, with plans to acquire the system as a means to protect Manila's maritime interests.

Beijing's forces have engaged in several confrontations with Philippine vessels in recent months over disputed reefs and waters in the strategically located South China Sea.

The US mid-range weapon system's presence on Philippine soil has angered China, which has warned Manila was "inciting geopolitical confrontation and an arms race" in the region.

"I don't understand the comments on the Typhon missiles. We don't make any comments on their missile systems, and their missile systems are a thousand times more powerful than what we have," Marcos told reporters Thursday during a visit to the central city of Cebu.

"Let's make a deal with China: Stop claiming our territory, stop harassing our fishermen and let them have a living, stop ramming our boats, stop water-cannoning our people, stop firing lasers at us, and stop your aggressive and coercive behaviour," Marcos said.

"If they stop doing all these things, I will return" the Typhon system to the United States, he added.

Manila and Washington are bound by a mutual defence pact, and the recent South China Sea clashes have sparked fears the US military could be drawn into a war with China.

The Philippine military said this week another of its platoons would be trained on using the Typhon system in February, ahead of annual joint drills with key ally the United States.

Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice Welcomes Daughter Athena After Premature Birth, Palace Announces
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
Philippines To Remove US Missile System If China Ends 'Coercive Behavior'
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina
Lawmakers Set To Confirm Scott Bessent For US Treasury Chief
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
French PM Sparks Outrage With Immigration 'Flooding' Remark
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics