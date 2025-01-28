Tech

OpenAI Tailors Version Of ChatGPT For US Government

By AFP news
OpenAI on Tuesday launched a bespoke version of its ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool for use by the United States government.

Big money government contracts are often tech firm targets, and OpenAI already boasts some 90,000 users of ChatGPT across federal, state and local governments in the United States.

The new ChatGPT Gov version of OpenAI's popular chatbot provides a tailored AI tool to assist the work of US government agencies and their employees.

"By making our products available to the US government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good, aligned with democratic values, while empowering policymakers to responsibly integrate these capabilities to deliver better services to the American people," OpenAI said in an online post.

The cost of ChatGPT Gov, if any, was not disclosed.

ChatGPT Gov builds on an enterprise version of the chatbot designed for use by businesses and can run on Microsoft's cloud computing platform, according to OpenAI.

"Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements," OpenAI said.

The company believes the new offering will speed up authorization for OpenAI tools to be used to handle sensitive non-public data in government agencies, according to the post.

In his first full day in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced a major investment to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence led by Japanese giant SoftBank and OpenAI.

Trump said the venture, called Stargate, "will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States."

