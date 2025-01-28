Business

Elon Musk's X Partners With Visa To Launch Digital Wallet, Peer-to-Peer Payments

By
Tesla shareholders originally backed the Elon Musk compensation plan in March 2018
Elon Musk AFP

Elon Musk's social media platform X announced on Tuesday the launch of a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payment services powered by Visa.

As part of a new partnership, Visa, the largest U.S. credit card network, will support the platform's new feature, called the X Money Account, CEO Linda Yaccarino shared in a post on X.

The integration will allow users to transfer funds between traditional bank accounts and their digital wallets, as well as make instant peer-to-peer payments, similar to services like Zelle or Venmo.

This marks X's first significant step toward building a financial ecosystem on the platform, which was previously known as Twitter before Musk acquired it in 2022. Musk has described the $44 billion purchase as a move to create an "everything app," envisioning a platform where users could manage their entire financial lives.

In 2021, under Jack Dorsey's leadership, X (formerly Twitter) introduced a bitcoin tipping feature, enabling users to link their crypto wallets and receive payments in the world's leading digital currency. However, achieving full status as a money service business in the U.S. has proven far more complex, requiring extensive navigation of regulatory frameworks.

For more than a year, Elon Musk has been securing the necessary licenses for X to operate in the financial space. According to its website, X Payments LLC is now licensed in 41 states and registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The new X Money service is set to launch in the first quarter, with additional partnerships expected, CNBC reported, citing an individual familiar with the plans. A key feature of X Money will allow creators on the platform to accept payments and manage funds without relying on external financial institutions, the source revealed.

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget
Japan's Osaka Bans Street Smoking Ahead Of Expo 2025
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina
Lawmakers Set To Confirm Scott Bessent For US Treasury Chief
Chinese startup DeepSeek was founded by a hedgefund whizz-kid who believes AI can change the world
DeepSeek, Chinese AI Startup Roiling US Tech Giants
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
French PM Sparks Outrage With Immigration 'Flooding' Remark
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics