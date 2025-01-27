U.S. Immigration

Border Czar Defends ICE Raids Amid Selena Gomez's Emotional Plea On Social Media

By
Tom Homan speaks to Donald Trump supporters during a rally Commerce, Georgia in March 2022
AFP

Border czar Tom Homan responded Monday night, saying the Trump administration stands by its actions regarding ICE raids targeting undocumented migrants, despite Selena Gomez's emotional Instagram video, in which she tearfully lamented the law enforcement operations.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise," Gomez said in the now-deleted Instagram video.

Gomez faced criticism for appearing out of touch after sharing and quickly deleting a tearful video on Instagram, in which she expressed sorrow over the ICE raids, writing in her story, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

During a Fox News interview, Homan addressed the video, denying the claims of attacks and emphasizing that ICE operations are focused on targeting illegal migrants with criminal backgrounds.

"If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology," Homan told Fox News.

"I don't think we arrested any families," Homan said. "We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats. Bottom line."

"Look, President Trump won the election on this one issue: securing our border and saving lives. This, what happened on the southern border the last four years, is the biggest national security threat this country's seen, at least in my lifetime," Homan continued, citing border statistics from under the Biden administration.

"We're gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."

Homan further stated that he believes no families have been arrested in the ICE raids. Over the weekend, ICE made 286 arrests on Saturday and 956 on Sunday. He promised daily arrests, with the potential for millions of deportations.

Some groups, including Quakers, have already filed lawsuits against the Trump Administration, arguing that the raids in houses of worship violate constitutional rights.

