North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Kursk Frontline: Ukrainian Commander

By
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
AFP

Approximately two weeks ago, North Korean troops temporarily withdrew from the frontline in Russia's Kursk region, though they are expected to return soon.

A Ukrainian commander, identified by the callsign Pulse, confirmed that the North Koreans had retreated from the Kursk frontline during this period, Sky News reported, citing Ukrainian military sources.

"The Russians are present and operating across all sections of the front, but the Koreans are not. Either they are analyzing their mistakes, treating their wounds, or perhaps waiting for reinforcements. There are rumors that Kim Jong Un is sending more North Koreans here. That's the situation," he stated.

The commander further revealed that intercepted Russian communications suggest North Korean troops are expected to "return soon."

"They are still around, either training or awaiting reinforcements. Something is happening, and they'll be back soon," he stated.

The commander also claimed that North Korean soldiers refused to surrender, and instead chose to detonate grenades to end their own lives. According to Pulse, one soldier reportedly shouted, "For General Kim Jong Un," before killing himself.

However, HNGN cannot independently verify the claims.

On Jan. 2, Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) reported that new North Korean troops were rotated into combat positions to compensate for battlefield losses.

The GUR estimates that North Korea has deployed approximately 11,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine has launched a counter-invasion to divert Russian forces.

