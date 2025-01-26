Where Is Super Bowl 2025? Game Date, Timing And Everything You Need To Know

At the close of September, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves at a crossroads. With a 2-2 record and a crushing Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, conversations centered around what was wrong with the team and speculation about head coach Nick Sirianni's job security overshadowed any optimism.

Fast forward, and the narrative has flipped entirely. Since that rocky start, the Eagles have suffered just one loss and are now marching confidently toward Super Bowl LIX.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and the party is heading south to New Orleans—a city famed for its vibrant atmosphere and celebrations. While the Big Easy is currently under an unusual blanket of snow, the NFL is ready to deliver an unforgettable show.

In two weeks, two teams will battle for the championship title, marking the grand finale of the NFL season. Here's your comprehensive guide to Super Bowl 2025, including the time, date, channel, live stream options, and location details.

Super Bowl 2025 Time

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Pregame festivities, including the national anthem and team introductions, will occur throughout the day, so tune in early to catch all the excitement.

Super Bowl 2025 Date

The game will take place on February 9, 2025.

Originally held in January, the Super Bowl transitioned to February in the early 2000s and now lands later in the month due to the expanded NFL regular season.

Super Bowl 2025 Channel

The game will be broadcast on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady leading the commentary. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Super Bowl 2025 Live Stream

For cord-cutters, streaming options include the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com, and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Super Bowl 2025 Location

The event will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The iconic home of the Saints recently underwent a $560 million renovation, completed before the 2024 season, ensuring the venue is primed to host this marquee event.

Get ready for a thrilling showdown in the bayou as the NFL wraps up its season with a spectacular Super Bowl!