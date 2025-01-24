DJ Unk Dead At 43: What Happened To The Rapper?

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper celebrated for his chart-topping hits "Walk It Out" and "2 Step," died at the age of 43 on Friday.

The news of his death was revealed in a statement by Korey "Big Oomp" Roberson, founder of Big Oomp Records, which signed the rapper in 2000.

His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post.

While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, a source told The New York Post that he reportedly faced ongoing "health complications." In 2009, Unk suffered a heart attack, which he attributed to the effects of relentless touring, unhealthy eating habits, and excessive drinking and smoking, as he revealed to XXL.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" Roberson said in a statement provided to The Post on behalf of the Big Oomp Records family. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit."

"DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever," the statement continued.

"Hit songs such as 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten."

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years."

In her Facebook post, the rapper's wife asked for privacy.

"Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father," Long-Platt wrote. "Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

Who was DJ Unk?

Born Anthony Leonard Platt, Unk rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block!. The 2006 record featured two breakout hits: "Walk It Out," which soared into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and inspired a star-studded remix featuring André 3000 and Jim Jones, and the infectious follow-up single "2 Step."

In 2008, Unk released his sophomore album, 2econd Season, which reached No. 15 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, further solidifying his impact on the hip-hop scene.