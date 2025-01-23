Tech

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Identifies Issue As Several Users Report Outage

FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
This illustration photograph taken on October 30, 2023, shows the logo of ChatGPT, a language model-based chatbot developed by OpenAI, on a smartphone in Mulhouse, eastern France. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

ChatGPT, the widely popular AI tool, experienced a brief outage on Thursday afternoon, as reported by the website monitoring platform Downdetector.com.

OpenAI has yet to disclose the cause of the disruption. This is the second instance of downtime for ChatGPT in recent months. A previous outage on December 12, 2024, affected OpenAI's newly launched Sora AI model, which allows users to generate videos from text prompts.

In a statement addressing Thursday's outage, OpenAI said, "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Boasting an estimated 123 million daily active users, ChatGPT has become one of the world's most widely used generative AI tools. Launched in late 2022, the platform saw rapid adoption, surpassing one million users within just 24 hours of its debut.

This is a developing story.

