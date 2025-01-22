Who Was Lynn Ban? 'Bling Empire: New York' Star Dies At 51

Lynn Ban, the Singaporean jewelry designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, died Monday at the age of 51. According to reports, she faced complications stemming from a skiing accident that caused brain and head injuries shortly before Christmas.

"My mum passed away on Monday," Ban's son Sebastian wrote on Instagram. "I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her."

"She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for," he added, with a picture of the pair together when he was young. "She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life... As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."

Sebastian ended his heartfelt tribute by expressing to his mother that he would miss her "forever," writing, "I love you more than life itself."

NYPD sources told The New York Post on Wednesday that Lynn Ban's husband, Jett Kain, discovered her unresponsive in their Tribeca home on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The tragic news follows Ban's Dec. 30 Instagram post revealing she had been in a skiing accident on Christmas Eve while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with her family.

"At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted . Luckily I always wear a helmet , It didn't seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom," she wrote.

Lynn Ban, owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, was a prominent cast member of Bling Empire and its spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, on Netflix, which chronicled the extravagant lives of wealthy Asian Americans in New York City. Her designs have adorned global icons such as Rihanna and Beyoncé.

The Barbadian singer wrote under Sebastian's post: "2025 is rocking me at this point!This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always! Can't believe I'm writing this in a comment section rn," with a crying emoji, "Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!"