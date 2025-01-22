World

S. Korea To Overhaul Some Airports After Jeju Air Crash

By AFP news
A Jeju Air plane crashed landed and exploded after slamming into a concrete barrier at Muan International Airport, raising questions about why the barrier was at the end of the runway
A Jeju Air plane crashed landed and exploded after slamming into a concrete barrier at Muan International Airport, raising questions about why the barrier was at the end of the runway AFP

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they will change the concrete barriers used for navigation at some airports across the country after the Jeju Air crash that left 179 people dead.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in the southwest on December 29 carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst-ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted national mourning with memorials set up across the country.

Attention has focused on several possible causes but questions have been raised about why the concrete barricade, known as a localiser and used to help planes navigate their landings, was at the end of the runway.

The Ministry of Land said in a statement that "a special safety inspection revealed that improvements are needed for localisers at seven airports around the country".

These include Muan and Jeju International Airport -- a popular tourist hotspot and the country's second-largest airport, after Incheon which serves the capital Seoul.

The measures include "relocating the foundations underground and replacing them with lightweight steel structures".

Muan International Airport's existing concrete mounds will be removed entirely and the localiser will be "reinstalled using breakable structures".

"This measure prioritises actions requiring immediate attention," said Transport Minister Park Sang-woo.

"We plan to establish measures for bird strike prevention improvement and an aviation safety innovation plan through further investigations and reviews," he said.

At the moment of the accident, the pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing attempt. The plane crashed on its second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.

Feathers were found in both engines, according to South Korean media reports, with a bird strike being examined as one possible cause.

According to the ministry, a comprehensive survey of bird-attracting facilities around airports began on Monday as part of the "bird strike prevention improvement plan".

The investigation was further clouded when the transport ministry said the black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed flight stopped recording four minutes before the disaster.

The land ministry said on Saturday that Muan airport's closure period had been extended three more months until April 18.

Tags
South Korea
Most Read
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified

Weary LA Firefighters Brace For 'Last' Dangerous Winds

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol have been protesting
South Korea's Suspended President To Attend Impeachment Hearing
Georgia: Wrong-Way Driver Kills Three Other Drivers on Four-Lane Highway—How Did He Ended Up Counterflowing?
Atlanta Road Conditions: Everything To Know As Icy Condition Prompt Warnings
India's 'digital arrest' cybercrime has become so rampant that PM Modi has issued warnings
India's 'Digital Arrest' Scammers Stealing Savings
MLK
Martin Luther King Day 2025: What's Open, Closed On MLK Day
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics